Looking for something to pair with those $425 fake mud-caked jeans you just bought from Nordstrom ? ( jwn ) How about the "Reebok Authentic Sweat Shirt," which retails for exactly the same price?

Ads on Reebok's website Wednesday promoted an athletic shirt replete with "actual stains that will last forever (do not wash)."

"We're putting in the hard work for you and giving you a pre-sweated tee for that post-workout look and smell," ran Reebok's tagline.

Besides the price equivalence, the T-shirt's immediately sold out status gave away that Reebok was trolling Nordstrom. "Pairs well with #muddyjeans," the company wrote on Twitter.

Crafted by hard work, our Authentic Sweat Shirt gives you that post-workout look & smell. Pairs well w/ #muddyjeans. https://t.co/jsMvrt4rlv pic.twitter.com/7IknOtzYIR - Reebok (@Reebok) April 26, 2017

Nordstrom—which in the past has sold leather-covered stones for $85—was widely mocked on social media for its $425 Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans. According to the product description on the brand's website the jeans, which are decorated with an artificial mud-looking coating, "embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working."

On his Facebook page Mike Rowe, host of TV show Dirty Jobs, instead described them as "a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic.”