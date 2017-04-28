Jeff Bezos Is Just a Few Billion Dollars Away From Becoming the World’s Richest Person

Jeff Bezos at the unveiling of the Blue Origin New Shepard system in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 5, 2017.

Jeff Bezos at the unveiling of the Blue Origin New Shepard system in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 5, 2017. Matthew Staver—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos , CEO of Amazon.com and founder of aerospace company Blue Origin , is just a few billion dollars away from dethroning Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.

The wealth of Bezos grew by $3.3 billion on an after-hours surge of Amazon ( amzn ) stock Thursday, reports Bloomberg, on the back of the online retail giant's expectations-beating first quarter results.

Revenue at Amazon has been growing by double digits non-stop for 20 years, reports Bloomberg, with the company making $35.7 billion in sales last quarter. Amazon's Net profit ballooned this quarter to $724 million, or $1.48 per share, according to Reuters—up from $513 million in the same quarter last year.

Stock price of the e-commerce behemoth, whose Prime subscription service grew by almost 50% in the latest quarter, rose by nearly $50 on news of its strong projections Thursday. Shares reached as high as $965 during after-hours trading after closing at $918.38.

For more about Jeff Bezos, watch Fortune's video :

Bezos' own fortune has experienced an even more dramatic growth streak, according to Bloomberg. Having added over $65 billion since March 2012, Jeff Bezos now sits on $79 billion of net worth.