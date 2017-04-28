Tech
Search
amazon bookstore5 Reasons Why Amazon Is Experimenting With Physical Stores
Inside The First Amazon.com Inc. Brick And Mortar Bookstore
Autonomous VehiclesAurora Is The Secretive Startup From the Best Minds in Self-Driving Cars
Jeff BezosJeff Bezos Is Just a Few Billion Dollars Away From Becoming the World’s Richest Person
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos Introduces The Blue Origin New Shepard System
NAFTAPresident Trump Says He Was ‘Psyched’ to Kill NAFTA and Still Might
U.S. President Trump speaks during Reuters interview in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
US-CANADA-BRITAIN-AVIATION-TECHNOLOGY-TED
Gravity founder Richard Browning fields questions about his personal flight suit at a TED Conference in Vancouver, Canada, on April 27, 2017. Glenn Chapman—AFP/Getty Images
TED

This British Inventor Just Made an Iron Man-Style Flight Suit. Because the Future Is Real

Ryan Kilpatrick
5:42 AM ET

Participants at the TED conference in Vancouver, Canada were wowed on Thursday by a short demonstration of British inventor Richard Browning's jet engine-powered, Iron Man-style flight suit.

The flight took place on a terrace outside the Vancouver Convention Centre in front of a large crowd of attendees at the week-long gathering. Although he stayed close to the crowd, Browning told the BBC that his invention can reach altitudes of a few thousand feet and propel him up to 200 miles per hour.

And I thought I'd seen everything! #ted2017

Brian（@brianosullivan1）分享的貼文 於 張貼

Gravity, Browning's startup, is currently working on new technology for the device that will produce a much more sophisticated prototype.

Browning, a Royal Marine reservist, told the broadcaster than his creation was "a bit of fun" but probably would not become a mainstream mode of transportation.

Consisting of six small jet engines, a specially designed exoskeleton and a helmet with a fuel-use display, Browning's "Daedalus suit" is named after the Greek mythological craftsman and father of Icarus.

[BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE