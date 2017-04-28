Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

A new survey shows that harassment, stereotyping and bullying are driving people out of tech

Do not skip this report. Tech Leavers 2017 is a first of its kind study that focuses on the retention problems associated with the tech industry. The Kapor Center for Social Impact and Harris Poll surveyed more than 2,000 adults who voluntarily left a job in tech over the last three years. The stories and stats are alarming: Nearly 78% of people who left said it was because of unfair treatment, 40% cited harassment, one in ten women reported unwanted sexual attention, and men and women of color reported being stereotyped at twice the rate of white or Asian people. LGBTQ employees were most likely to be outright bullied. Here's the bright spot: Companies with diversity measures in place did much better in the survey. The USA Today also has a g reat interview with Freada and Mitch Kapor, co-founders of the Kapor Center, on the survey and their quest for a more inclusive business world.

Kapor Center

A crime prediction tool for the 1%

The good people at The New Inquiry, an online cultural non-profit magazine, have done the world a service by flipping the tables on the world of predictive algorithms. Using industry-standard predictive policing technologies typically used in communities of color, they’ve created an application that predicts white collar crime of the high tone financial variety. Click through for their research paper on the project and their handy mapping tool, White Collar Risk Zones . I was shocked SHOCKED to discover that not a wingtip’s throw away from Fortune’s own HQ there is a high likelihood that executives are committing crimes like defamation, failure to supervise, breach of fiduciary duty, age discrimination, and various trading irregularities. Chilling.

The New Inquiry

A prisoner denied water dies of dehydration. Who is to blame?

An inquest this week into the horrific death of a prisoner held in solitary confinement in the Milwaukee County Jail is raising necessary questions about who should be held responsible. Terrill Thomas, a mentally ill 38-year-old man, was found dead on his eighth day of confinement; jail personnel had shut off the water to his cell for a week as punishment for bad behavior. The cause of death was ruled “ profound dehydration ” - and a homicide according to the medical examiner. The man on the hot seat is Milwaukee’s Sheriff David Clarke, a "Blue Lives Matters" tough-talking Trump surrogate.

Washington Post

Report: Anti-Semitic incidents up sharply in the first quarter of 2017

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League says that reports of anti-Semitic attacks and threats in the U.S. have increased by 86% in the first three months of 2017, as compared to the same time period last year. It’s a continuation of an alarming trend. Incidents of harassment, assault, and vandalism increased 34% in 2016 from the previous year. And this time, it’s personal: A recent report by the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University showed an overall drop in attacks on Jewish people in other countries around the world in 2016.

Los Angeles Times

With the release of a new Black Panther installment, a new comic writer prepares to take a bow

What's it like to bring a historic Marvel character back to life? That is the subject of this fascinating interview with journalist Rembert Browne, who was one of a handful of comic-writing newcomers tapped by Ta-Nehisi Coates to write an installment of Marvel's The Black Panthers. Browne's first foray, Black Panther: World of Wakanda #6 , has just been released. Though Black Panther debuted in 1966, his story had gone fallow until Coates got on board in 2015. “I didn’t feel like I was jumping on the diversity train,” he tells WNYC’s John Hockenberry of the resurrection. “There was a lot of action still on the table… and there were a lot of parallels between the characters and myself.” But would an existing Marvel fan base read them? As a writer for Grantland and New York Magazine, “I have a lot of experience writing for non-black people," he says with a laugh. “I’ve embraced writing for all eyes.”

The Takeaway