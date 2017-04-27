Tech
Reuters
9:33 AM ET

Chipmaker Micron Technology named SanDisk co-founder Sanjay Mehrotra its chief executive, replacing Mark Durcan who announced his retirement in February.

Mehrotra's appointment will be effective May 8, post which, Durcan will serve as an adviser to the company until early August.

Durcan, a 30-year Micron veteran, took the top job in 2012 after long-time CEO Steve Appleton was killed in a plane crash.

Mehrotra, who will also become Micron's president and join the company's board, served as CEO of SanDisk from 2011 to 2016.

He spearheaded the $16 billion acquisition of the company by U.S. hard-disk maker Western Digital last year.

Micron shares were up 1% in premarket trading on Thursday.

