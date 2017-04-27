Tech
Search
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: April 27th
Silicon ValleyEmma Watson’s Tech Nightmare in ‘The Circle’
Mastering DataExclusive: Facebook and Google Were Victims of $100M Payment Scam
Facebook Said to Boost IPO By 25% To 421 Million Shares
TransportationUnited CEO Oscar Munoz Calls Dragging Incident a ‘System Failure’
Key Speakers At The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Aviation Summit
Cuba

Google Is Officially the First Foreign Internet Company in Cuba

Madeline Farber
8:12 AM ET

Google's internet servers are officially live in Cuba, making it the first foreign search engine to go live in the island nation.

The tech-giant officially launched its Google Global Cache service on Wednesday, making it easier for Cubans to access sites, Buzzfeed News reports. For decades, Cuba was cut off from the U.S. and its companies—until former President Obama reopened America's diplomatic relations in July 2015. Shortly after relations were re-opened, many U.S.-based firms, including Google (googl), saw an opportunity within the nation, notes Engadget. The company signed a deal with the Cuba's national telecom ETECSA in December.

But despite the milestone, Google's presence won't do a lot to increase internet connectivity for the average person in Cuba, Buzzfeed News reports.

Cuba has the lowest level of internet connectivity in the western hemisphere—namely because of its limited access to public wi-fi spots, as well as the cost: An hour of internet access is about $1.50 in Cuba, according to Buzzfeed News—a high price for most Cubans, considering that the average person there only make $25 a month.

Perhaps that's why Google made rather modest claims when it first announced its Cuba plans. Back in December when the company announced it had signed the deal, Google executives wrote in a blog post that "Cubans who already have access to the internet and want to use our services can expect to see an improvement in terms of quality of service and reduced latency for cached content."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE