Travel
Search
ObamacareHouse Republicans May Actually Pass a Health Care Bill. It’s Still Doomed
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SIGNING
TariffsTrump Just Created a New Enemy for America’s Housing Market
Beetle Plague Spurs Canadians On U.S. Lumber-Mill Buying Spree
Dr PepperDr Pepper’s Bai Deal Highlights the Risk and Reward of Acquiring Upstart Brands
NFL draftHow to Watch the 2017 NFL Draft on TV and Streaming Online
NFL Draft
United

United Passenger David Dao Reaches ‘Amicable’ Settlement With Airline

Alana Abramson
3:33 PM ET

Dr. David Dao reached a settlement with United Airlines — just two weeks after he sustained a concussion and other injuries when he was forcibly removed from a flight, his attorneys said.

The monetary agreement in the settlement was not disclosed for confidentiality reasons.

"Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers," his lawyer, Thomas A. Demetrio, wrote in a statement.

Dao was dragged from a United Airlines flight earlier this month, when he was forced to get off the flight to make room for crew members who were needed in another city. Video of law enforcement officers pulling him down the aisle with a bloodied face went viral across the internet, sparking outrage against the airline. His lawyer subsequently said he had been hospitalized as a result of the removal, and suffered several broken bones and a concussion.

His attorney, who slammed the airline in a lengthy news conference two weeks ago, praised United CEO Oscar Munoz Thursday for taking responsibility for the incident and making subsequent policy changes.

"Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing and he has. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded," Demetrio wrote in the statement.

In an interview with NBC News Thursday, Munoz said the airline was introducing new policies, including a prohibition on using law enforcement to remove passengers and reducing overbooking. "We breached public trust, and it's a serious breach," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE