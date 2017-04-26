Sports
Search
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: April 26
international travelTrump’s Travel Ban May Have Caused a Drop in Passengers Flying to the U.S.
Commercial Airline Comes In For Landing In Florida
ThailandThai Police Will Review Ways to Take Down Content After Man Murders Baby in Facebook Video
Jiranuch Trirat, mother of 11-month-old daughter who was killed by her father, stands next to a picture of her daughter at a temple in Phuket
toshibaToshiba Is Replacing Its Auditor PwC Over Irreconcilable Differences
Toshiba Corp. News Conference As The Company Reports Delayed Earnings Results
Miami Marlins v Milwaukee Brewers
A Miami Marlins hat sits in the dugout at Miller Park on April 30, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  Dylan Buell—Getty Images
baseball

The Miami Marlins Are Reportedly Close to a $1.3 Billion Buyout Deal

Kevin Lui
3:09 AM ET

Citing sources with knowledge of the negotiations, the New York Times reports that the Miami Marlins baseball team has reached a tentative buyout deal with a group including Jeb Bush and former Yankees captain Derek Jeter. However, both the Times and Bloomberg say that the agreement, valued at $1.3 billion, is not final.

If the MLB greenlights the transaction, current owner Jeffrey Loria stands to profit enormously from the billion-dollar deal. Loria, a New York art dealer, bought the Marlins for $158 million in 2002, while Forbes places the team's current valuation at $940 million.

The MLB is reportedly enthused about the prospects of Jeter, who has made no secret of his wish to own a team, to join the ranks of owners, according to the Times. Meanwhile, Bloomberg says that neither Bush nor Jeter are likely to face issues with winning the league's approval.

For more on sports, watch Fortune's video:

Although the team opened a new ballpark in 2012, the Marlins have struggled to attract consistently large crowd to their games. Bloomberg reports that, with an average of 24,313 spectators per game, the Miami team's audience size ranks only 24th out of all 30 MLB sides.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE