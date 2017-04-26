Retail
Recalls

Euthanasia Drug Found in Canned Dog Food

Mahita Gajanan
6:40 PM ET

A pet food company has recalled two kinds of canned dog food after a euthanasia drug was found in them in Texas.

Party Animal Inc. said on Monday that lab testing of its beef and turkey and beef and chicken dog food found pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug used on animals and humans, in the food. The dog food in question had been manufactured and distributed in 2015, the company said in a statement. It requested customers and retailers to return cans from Lot No. 0136E15204 04, best by July 2019 and Lot No. 0134E15 237 13, best by August 2019.

"The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority," Party Animal said. "We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food. As pet parents ourselves, we take this matter seriously."

