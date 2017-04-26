As everyone in the Valley already knows, it doesn't take a lot of people to have a big impact. Plenty of companies with fewer than 1,000 employees are already industry leaders. That outsized success has helped the following 25 workplaces earn the distinction of being the best in the Bay Area, according an extensive review of employee feedback by Fortune partner Great Place to Work.

But it's also not the whole story. Beyond healthy bottom lines, employees at these workplaces say it's the work-life balance, the coworkers that become personal friends, and the bureaucracy-free work environments that make these offices great. In the Bay Area talent wars, making a difference at a small company can be just as good as the free food at a big cafeteria.

Courtesy of GoFundMe 1 GoFundMe Employees say: "Everyone who works here is a good person and I can say that without having to overthink it. Everyone here works incredibly hard because we all feel lucky to be here. We make a difference every day in the lives of people we've never met, but who are coming to the site during what is probably the worst times of their lives. Beyond that, the support that GoFundMe offers on the backend for its employees is incredible. Everyone is awesome, I love my work and I am so incredibly lucky to be here!" "The people who work here are such kind, hardworking, dedicated individuals, who so clearly care about what they're doing. This job is not just a paycheck for anyone here—it's an expression of self and passion. This attitude permeates every aspect of this company, and it's so unique to see such a large group of people share a common passion and goal. What's even more unique is that, because of this shared passion, there's no feeling of competitiveness or pettiness around the office—unlike most of my other jobs. Everyone is invested in the growth of the company and, therefore, in each other. It's an extremely supportive environment." Number of U.S. employees: 143

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Redwood City, Calif.

Number of locations: 2

Devlin Shand for Drew Altizer Photography 2 National MI Employees say: "I have worked at numerous financial institutions, lenders, etc. in the past that have been really good. But what sets National MI apart is the culture. It's easy to say words like 'we care about our employees,' or 'we are a family,' but not every company will prove it on a daily basis the way that this one does. Actions speak louder than words. Every employee at NMI goes above and beyond. You become part of the family the day you start work and it only gets bigger and better!" "The company does a great job at bringing employees at all levels of the organization together toward a common goal. There is an entrepreneurial spirit within this company that fosters success." Number of U.S. employees: 249

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: Emeryville, Calif.

Number of locations: 1

3 Netskope Employees say: "Netskope's top priority is its culture. It is rare to see a company from the top down focus on this so much and call it out everywhere. The compnay is collaborative, open, transparent, politics-free, not bureaucracy-laden, and mixes a customer focus with fun!" "The culture here is really great. Everything from full transparency to the idea that we're building a company for the long haul—it is inspiring." Number of U.S. employees: 195

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Los Altos, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Los Altos

Number of locations: 1

Courtesy of Asana 4 Asana Employees say: "There's a huge emphasis on work-life balance here. Long-term we believe that investing in employee happiness will lead to sustainable success. I've never seen another company operate this way, and it seems to be working well. This isn't the typical startup where people are running around frantically trying to win at all costs. People here are grounded and lead balanced, healthy, happy lives. I joined recently from a fast-paced Fortune 500 company and pretty much every aspect of my life has improved since joining, which was unexpected." "We value mindfulness which means not just reacting to a problem, but reflecting on the situation as a whole, and openly considering many possibilities for moving forward. This mindset means that when working with coworkers, there's no sense of combating or butting heads, but being open minded to consider other possibilities." Number of U.S. employees: 202

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Number of locations: 2

5 Prometheus Real Estate Group Employees say: "I knew that Prometheus would be a great place to work from my first round of interviews! I love that the company hires for character and culture, and that we are encouraged to operate within our personalities. I have been an active recruiter of friends, former co-workers, and even some strangers that seemed likely to fit into the culture. The atmosphere is very much like a family, and the care and concern of leadership for Prometheans is sincere and tangible." "I feel proud being a Promethean, and being a part of an ever-changing and growing organization striving to be the best in the industry. I loved being constantly challenged in my area of responsibility, and welcome these challenges as a learning opportunity. The teamwork and support from the team gives me the drive and energy to work my hardest and always aim for excellence." Number of U.S. employees: 497

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Mateo, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Walnut Creek

Number of locations: 56

Courtesy of Point B Inc. 6 Point B Employees say: "The people make all the difference. When you have smart, collaborative, ambitious, compassionate, and generous people working together at a company that everybody owns, the environment and the work product is unique and excellent." "At Point B, you truly are in control of your career path. Obviously you are required to do your job, but the company will support you however you want to grow, and even what consulting engagements you want to work on." Number of U.S. employees: 651

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Seattle

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 10

Courtesy of Atlassian 7 Atlassian Employees say: "The level of trust and empowerment is what strikes me as unique. After having worked for my last two companies in environments where I was given very little autonomy, it's surprising and refreshing to work here. I often ask, 'does anyone need to approve this?' and many times, the answer is no. It's not that the company doesn't care about outcomes or is prone to carelessness and risk. It's just that it trusts the individual to take ownership over content being accurate, and strategic thought to be applied." "The employees are incredibly invested in philanthropy, volunteerism, diversity and giving back. It's amazing to see how much personal time people invest to forward causes they care about—and how effective they are at mobilizing other employees. Our foundation and volunteerism isn't just a department or policy in name—it's really a culture of giving that runs deep in the company DNA. Feels good to be a part of it." Number of U.S. employees: 650

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: Mountain View

Number of locations: Confidential

Courtesy of Stellar Solutions 8 Stellar Solutions Employees say: "Stellar Solutions is a company of integrity. Through thick and thin, when I've seen challenges where there's temptation to do something unethical, I've never seen the company fall to the wrong side. It is with deep pride that I tell potential new employees about the first of our core principles: we are ethical." "Management truly cares about employees' professional development and in finding a great fit for each employee in a high-impact role—matching an employee's dream job to our customers' critical needs." Number of U.S. employees: 177

Industry: Aerospace

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Number of locations: 3

9 OneLogin Employees say: "I consider my direct boss and other members of the management and executive team to be my very close friends. I completely trust them with career advice and suggestions, and they're a part of my personal life. It is a great feeling to know that the people I come to work for everyday have my best interests at heart." "I've been here at OneLogin for over two years now and I think what we do best is hire the right people to build exactly the company we want to be. We find smart, hardworking people, who are fun to be around, are team players, and want to succeed individually and as a group. We enjoy hanging out nights and weekends together, and birthday parties and music festivals are filled with coworker friends." Number of U.S. employees: 180

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Number of locations: 1

Courtesy of Xactly Corporation 10 Xactly Employees say: "Xactly is unique in that the company is always striving to be better! Whether it be improving or enhancing the products we offer, adding a new benefit to stay competitive in the market, or starting a new program for employees. Ideas are always welcomed and valued, which makes employees feel like they are really contributing to the company." "I love working here because I enjoy rolling up my sleeves and doing the work and being challenged and knowing that even my individual efforts are noticed and that they add up to our collective success. Unlike other places I've worked, even the execs do the same. The success of the organization is bigger than any one individual and no one is 'too senior' to put in real time and effort." Number of U.S. employees: 333

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Jose

Number of locations: 3

Christopher Stark 11 Etsy Employees say: "Out of all the places I've worked so far in my life, I've never experienced the sense of family and mutual respect that I have here. The people, and the level of respect and friendliness between everyone, is contagious, and honestly it makes it hard to go home. I constantly want to learn how to do a better job from management and my teammates." "In our lives, we have been raised to fit in and not be weird or abnormal, and instead to conform. But being at Etsy has done the opposite; we are encouraged to be different not to be afraid to be ourselves and let our weird out. It feels amazing to be at a company where I can let my guard down and really be myself." Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Industry: Confidential

U.S. headquarters: Brooklyn

Major locations in Bay Area: Confidential

Number of locations: Confidential

Courtesy of SendGrid 12 SendGrid Employees say: "If you believe that you can improve something here, whether it's a major process or part of a daily routine, you are encouraged to experiment. If you come up with something beneficial, it will almost certainly be implemented. The flexibility and rapid improvement of processes and methods is wonderful. Not only this, but the openness, honesty, and group-over-self mindset is awesome. There's an attitude that 'everyone here is smart and trying to make the company better' and it really helps to minimize politics or drama." "I think a lot of companies say they hire for the characteristics that create a strong culture, but not all of them follow through. Here at SendGrid, protecting the collaborative, fun work environment is one of the top priorities, and I feel as though everybody is aligned and pulling in the same direction." Number of U.S. employees: 320

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Denver

Major locations in Bay Area: Redwood City

Number of locations: 3

Courtesy of InfoScout 13 InfoScout Employees say: "Everyone from the CEO down feels like close friends. We work hard together and we play hard together. The management is extremely transparent with the employees about what's going well for the company, and more importantly what's not going well. As an employee here, you always know where you stand and where the company stands." "Our company culture fosters creativity and innovation. We strongly feel the maxim 'failure is not fatal but failure to try is.' Leadership asks for, respects and incorporates employee feedback in a way that is transparent and visible to the entire organization." Number of U.S. employees: 84

Industry: Other

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Number of locations: 1

Courtesy of StreamSets 14 StreamSet Employees say: "Despite our own desire to get more done and hit every deadline, management consistently reminds us to take care of ourselves, and our families—to go home and take time off to have fun. They do their best to create a fun environment at the office, with regular gatherings and celebrations. Our families are encouraged to join in, too, so we are one happy family. Most companies give lip service to work-life balance, but our leaders mean it." "We hire across the age and experience spectrum (no age discrimination here!) and management embraces the fact that employees with dependent kids or parents need some flexibility. I include school dropoff and pickup in my calendar, and these responsibilities are respected." Number of U.S. employees: 36

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: Sunnyvale

Number of locations: 2

Courtesy of Eventbrite 15 Eventbrite Employees say: "Management is extremely intentional when it comes to personal and professional development—they don't miss a beat! They make a genuine effort to ensure you are comfortable, confident, and prepared to do your job, and if constructive criticism is needed, they are very encouraging and motivating in the way they go about it." "Our executive leadership is not only fantastic at consistently conveying what our mission, vision, and values are, but also how each individual contributes to that on a daily basis—regardless of title or position. Transparency and communication make everyone feel like they are a true part of growing the company." Number of U.S. employees: 448

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 3

Courtesy of Renovate America Inc. 16 Renovate America Employees say: "The people are generally highly experienced, open to collaboration, and have a common goal: to help each other, the company, and the category succeed. This has led to a unique culture that helps us come together to address challenges." "The people here are what makes this place special. They truly collaborate, respect each other, care for others' opinions, care for each other and enjoy the journey together." Number of U.S. employees: 652

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: San Diego

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 5

Courtesy of Alliant Credit Union 17 Alliant Credit Union Employees say: "For me, this is a total package—location, salary, benefits. The best I have had in the financial industry." "I feel like my opinion always matters—not that action is always taken as a result of my opinion ,but no matter what level person I'm talking to, my thoughts are valued and always considered. I don't think that's the case everywhere you go. I feel so lucky to have found Alliant and feel lucky that I found a place where I don't dread Mondays—in fact I look forward to seeing everyone and catching up on our weekends. I think it's rare to have that kind of community within an organization." Number of U.S. employees: 425

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: Rolling Meadows, Ill.

Major locations in Bay Area: Oakland, San Francisco, San Mateo

Number of locations: 14

Courtesy of Zendesk 18 Zendesk Employees say: "Zendesk is truly a special place, and unlike any other company that I've worked for in the past. At Zendesk, we are surrounded by talented people who are all unique in their own way. The employees here want to work together, collaborate, brainstorm, laugh, and want to help each other and the community around them. Whenever I travel, it's easy to find those special cities, like Hong Kong or New York, where the city feels alive. That is how it feels at Zendesk: Alive. We are a company with a soul; a thriving, exciting, passionate group of people all working towards our next milestone." "I've never gotten the sense from a single person I've met at any level of the company that this is just a job to them. Every single person, from the CEO all the way down to someone like me in frontline customer support, is completely engaged in making Zendesk the best company it can be, both for our customers and for ourselves. The level of passion and excitement is palpable." Number of U.S. employees: 829

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Jasper Sanidad/Amobee 19 Amobee Employees say: "The work-life balance Amobee affords is pretty rare in Silicon Valley—our working hours are fairly regular and we're encouraged to invest in our personal lives as much as our work. The working environment is healthy and collaborative, and the people who work here are smart and kind." "Everyone is always open to the ideas that you bring to the table. They are always welcoming new and innovative thinking! Whenever we are in meetings, nobody has to be nervous to speak about how they think we should approach a task, because we are all trying to achieve a common goal and everyone is very supportive of that." Number of U.S. employees: 335

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

U.S. headquarters: Foster City, Calif.

Number of locations: 12

20 Mayvenn Employees say: "I love that the management team is approachable and very down to earth. This company interacts more like a family and everyone is treated fairly. The executives show their employees how much they are appreciated, with outings and birthday celebrations and much more. This is a great place to work." "Our work directly serves an underrepresented community and we work really hard to make sure everything we do is to their benefit. We're a black-owned company, running in an efficient way, and helping uplift the black community." Number of U.S. employees: 38

Industry: Other

U.S. headquarters: Oakland, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Oakland

Number of locations: 2

Courtesy of Campaign Monitor 21 Campaign Monitor Employees say: "We have some great perks like free food and annual company holidays, but ultimately what makes Campaign Monitor a great place to work for me is that I'm doing the best work of my career and am surrounded by the best people in the world at what we do." "I know a lot of people who work for fast-growing technology companies, and all of them seem to tell these horror stories of mismanagement, infighting and general chaos inside the organization. When I reflect on Campaign Monitor, I honestly see the opposite. We have an exceptional management team leading the way, and great communication throughout the organization. I feel real ownership of the projects I'm working on, and feel I have the support I need to be successful with them. I also feel that they matter to the business and help achieve our growth goals." Number of U.S. employees: 93

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Number of locations: 1

Courtesy of Intacct Corporation 22 Intacct Employees say: "If I ever have a question, people I reach out to always respond in a friendly and helpful manner, and often go above and beyond to help me understand a topic or area of the system. I have never worked anywhere prior where I feel like all my coworkers are the best of the best, and care this much about quality work." "One thing that stands out in this company is employees' commitment to creating a welcoming environment where people are able to express themselves and produce their best work." Number of U.S. employees: 334

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Number of locations: 3

Courtesy of Blach Construction Company 23 Blach Construction Employees say: "There are so many things about this company that make it a great place to work. First, it truly feels like a family and we all genuinely care for and look out for each other here. The Leadership Team is incredibly transparent and shares both good and bad news with employees. People don't just talk the talk; they walk the walk, too. Work-life balance is encouraged and celebrated here. It is the absolute best company in the world to work for!" "Management thinks about each employee as a human first and an employee second. Everyone on the leadership team knows the personal situation of almost every employee and truly wants the best for them, both professionally and personally." Number of U.S. employees: 155

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Number of locations: 25

Courtesy of ENGEO Incorporated 24 ENGEO Employees say: "I think ENGEO is an amazing company, and continues to get even better over time. People are genuinely cared for, nurtured, heard, and encouraged to become the best version of themselves. The environment is both relaxed and high-performing. The people who work here love what they do, and their passion permeates every aspect of our business." "I like that fact that I can be myself at this company. We have many types of people working here (from buttoned-up folks to eccentric ones, and everything in between), and everybody is welcomed and appreciated. Our work speaks for itself." Number of U.S. employees: 178

Industry: Engineering

U.S. headquarters: San Ramon, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Ramon, Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Clarita

Number of locations: 8