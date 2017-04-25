Tech
Tucker Carlson's First Show Replacing Bill O'Reilly Had This Many Viewers

2:17 PM ET

Fox News' Tucker Carlson averaged 3.2 million viewers in his first show in Bill O'Reilly's former 8 p.m. time slot on Monday, according to early numbers from Nielsen.

Tucker Carlson Tonight beat out all other programs on U.S. cable news Monday. Bill O'Reilly's The O'Reilly Factor averaged nearly 4 million viewers during the first quarter of 2017.

Following a sexual harassment scandal that ended with O'Reilly leaving the network last week, more than 50 advertisers had pulled commercials from The O'Reilly Factor, leaving only a handful of companies which ran ads.

On Carlson's first night at 8 p.m., major brands including Mercedes-Benz, Honda Motor, Infiniti and Exxon Mobil ran ads.

Jenny Craig and menswear company Untuckit, both major advertisers on O'Reilly's show, had commercials Monday night as well.

Carlson's debut helped stabilize Fox News' primetime lineup, which outpaced rivals Time Warner's CNN and Comcast's MSNBC. Panel show The Five drew 2.8 million viewers in Carlson's old 9 p.m. slot; the 2.8 million was similar to what Carlson averaged. Hannity averaged 2.6 million at 10 p.m., up from the week before.

