Updated: 1:31 PM ET | Originally published: 11:35 AM ET

Topshop’s $100 Clear Jeans Look Like a ‘Rain Coat’ for Your Legs

Topshop has released a pair of clear "jeans," drawing jeers from the internet.

The British fashion company previously released a pair of jeans that had clear knee patches. The brand has now one-upped itself with a pair of pants listed as "MOTO Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans," although there is no denim on the pants.

"In a straight leg cut, they feature classic pockets detailing and are cropped at the ankle bone," the description reads.

People have responded online, largely with mockery, calling the pants "ridiculous."

But this is actually ridiculous, come on Topshop. pic.twitter.com/QtbKdWvCji - Nichole Marie (@NicholeMHartley) April 25, 2017

@Miaplaterjones @Topshop £55 for a rain coat wrapped round my legs no thanks - lucy / lost ebg (@bttmjisoo) April 25, 2017

Some commented that the pants were less a fashion statement and more of a publicity stunt.

People asking 'why are topshop selling transparent jeans?', the answer is: So that people ask 'why are topshop selling transparent jeans?' - dan barker (@danbarker) April 25, 2017

While the item might sound hard to incorporate into an outfit, Topshop suggests wearing the pants "as a statement piece for a festival or costume party."

Topshop has not publicly responded to the criticism of the pants.