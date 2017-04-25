Retail
Search
Best CompaniesSpotify Considers Creating a ‘Category-Defining’ Gadget
Amazon Music And Spotify
Wells FargoWells Fargo Ejects Shareholder From Annual Meeting for ‘Physical’ Threat to Board
Wells Fargo Reports Record Profit As Credit Improves
GoogleHow Google Is Using Machine Learning to Fight Malaria
WHO Makes Progress Battling Drug Resistant Malaria In Cambodia
UberStartup ChargePoint Will Provide the Juice for Uber’s Electric Flying Cars
topshop

Topshop’s $100 Clear Jeans Look Like a ‘Rain Coat’ for Your Legs

Lisa Marie Segarra
Updated: 1:31 PM ET | Originally published: 11:35 AM ET

Topshop has released a pair of clear "jeans," drawing jeers from the internet.

The British fashion company previously released a pair of jeans that had clear knee patches. The brand has now one-upped itself with a pair of pants listed as "MOTO Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans," although there is no denim on the pants.

"In a straight leg cut, they feature classic pockets detailing and are cropped at the ankle bone," the description reads.

People have responded online, largely with mockery, calling the pants "ridiculous."

Some commented that the pants were less a fashion statement and more of a publicity stunt.

While the item might sound hard to incorporate into an outfit, Topshop suggests wearing the pants "as a statement piece for a festival or costume party."

Topshop has not publicly responded to the criticism of the pants.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE