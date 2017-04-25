Retail
Search
Best CompaniesFacebook Is Testing This New Feature to Fight ‘Filter Bubbles’
Key Speakers At The F8 Facebook Developer Conference
Star WarsDisney Sets Release Date for Star Wars: Episode IX
Toy Fair 2016
Mastering DataGoogle’s Big Changes to Search: What You Need to Know
anggry-boss
Most Powerful WomenYou Shouldn’t Only Rely on Friends for Career Advice
Friends
Nick Jonas And Creative Recreation's 1410 Collection Launch - Arrivals
Photograph by Vincent Sandoval—Getty/WireImage Vincent Sandoval WireImage
Fashion

Nordstrom Sells Jeans Covered in Fake Mud for $425

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:43 PM ET

While distressed jeans with holes and tears have been around for years, Nordstrom has taken the idea further with pre-muddied jeans for $425.

"Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty," reads the description on Nordstrom's website.

The pants quickly drew criticism online as people took aim at the concept as well as the hefty price tag. People also questioned who would buy type of product.

Twitter users also joked about easily being capable of dirtying jeans themselves.

Earlier Tuesday, Topshop's new pair of clear plastic jeans also faced criticism online for looking like a "rain coat" for your legs.

Nordstrom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE