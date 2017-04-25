Nordstrom Sells Jeans Covered in Fake Mud for $425

While distressed jeans with holes and tears have been around for years, Nordstrom has taken the idea further with pre-muddied jeans for $425.

"Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty," reads the description on Nordstrom's website.

The pants quickly drew criticism online as people took aim at the concept as well as the hefty price tag. People also questioned who would buy type of product.

In other news Nordstrom is selling jeans with 'fake mud' on them for $425...if I had an extra 425 laying around, i wouldn't be buying these. pic.twitter.com/VrxWhg2mlH - Bean (@court_cloutier) April 25, 2017

Twitter users also joked about easily being capable of dirtying jeans themselves.

For anyone looking for dirty jeans i have plenty of them,can even get cow dung on them if you want an extreme fashion all for $45 #Nordstrom - irvin gonzalez (@irvin_g71) April 25, 2017

Earlier Tuesday, Topshop's new pair of clear plastic jeans also faced criticism online for looking like a "rain coat" for your legs.

Today on my news feed - Nordstrom sells $425 mud-covered pants. Another sells clear, see-through, plastic jeans for $55.



Fashion is weird. - Joe Radak (@Fr0z3nR) April 25, 2017

Nordstrom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.