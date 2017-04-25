MPW
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump: ‘I Don’t Like the Word Accomplice’

Alana Abramson
5:29 PM ET

Ivanka Trump told CBS News' Gayle King she doesn't know what the word "complicit means," when asked about critics' evaluation of her role in the Trump administration. Now, she is saying she doesn't like the word "accomplice."

“I don’t like the intonation of that, which assumes — I don't like the word ‘accomplice’ because in this context, I don’t know that that’s productive,” the First Daughter told NBC News' Hallie Jackson in an interview from Germany, where her face was splashed the country's newspapers with the phrases "accomplice" and "first whisperer."

"One of the things that I value about my father, as first a businessman and now as the leader of our country, is that he curates ideas and he likes to hear from people with divergent viewpoints. And that’s not always true in politics. It’s actually seldom true,” Trump told Jackson.

While in Berlin, Trump appeared as a panelist for a conversation at the Women's 20 summit on female entrepreneurship. Despite the topic of the panel, however, she was consistently questioned about her father's administration and her role in it. When she defended him as an advocate of women and families, the audience responded with boos and hisses.

This is Trump's first visit abroad since she officially joined the White House as a federal employee last month. She also visited the Siemens Technik Akademie, the Holocaust memorial for the murdered Jews of Europe, and attended a gala dinner.

