Caitlyn Jenner Is ‘Disappointed’ In Donald Trump’s First 100 Days

At least one Donald Trump supporter feels let down after the first 100 days of his presidency: Caitlyn Jenner.

Speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Monday evening, the reality television star said she was "disappointed" in the way the president has handled LGBT issues.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump "looked like he would be pretty good on all LGBT issues," said Jenner, formerly known to the world as Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, who came out as transgender in July 2015. She criticized the new administration for revoking President Obama's guidelines that allow public school students to use facilities that correspond to their gender identity.

"What I’m fighting for is my community, the LGBT community, and particularly the trans issues that are out there, because there are many of them," she said.

Despite her disappointment in the Trump administration, Jenner said she did not regret voting for the Republican. "I would rather convince the Republican Party to do a better job when it comes to all LGBT issues than to try to convince the Democrats to lower taxes and lower regulations and let our country thrive economically," she said.

Jenner's memoir, The Secrets of My Life , hit bookshelves Tuesday.