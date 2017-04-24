MPW
Most Powerful Women

Watch Live: Ivanka Trump Speaks at W20 Summit in Germany

Lisa Marie Segarra
6:08 PM ET

Ivanka Trump will speak on a women's economic empowerment panel at the W20 Summit in Germany Tuesday.

Last month, the president's daughter said she was looking forward to working in Berlin to "promote the role of women in the economy and the future of our workforce globally #W20‬." According to the Associated Press, German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited her after her visit to the White House.

The W20 Summit is a women-oriented effort that 20 countries participate in: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Looking forward to working together in Berlin next month to promote the role of women in the economy and the future of our workforce globally #W20‬

Posted by Ivanka Trump on Sunday, March 26, 2017

This is Trump's first official international visit since taking a role in her father's administration, AP reports. Her schedule also includes a trip to the U.S. embassy and the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.

Watch Trump's panel in the video above, starting at 7 a.m. ET Tuesday.

