Tech
Search
RecallGolf Ball Pieces Prompt Recall of McCain Hash Browns
Hash Browns--Potatoes
FCCFCC Chairman Expected to Unveil Strategy to Reverse Net Neutrality
Pai, Chairman of U.S Federal Communications Commission, delivers his keynote speech at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Most Powerful WomenSheryl Sandberg’s New Book Redefines What It Means to ‘Lean In’
WHITE BOOK
GoogleGoogle’s Parent Company Achieves Big Market Cap Milestone
FRANCE-INTERNET-GOOGLE
lyft uber lawsuit hell program track drivers
An Amp sits on the dashboard of a Lyft driver's car on January 31, 2017 in San Francisco, California.  Kelly Sullivan—Getty Images for Lyft
Uber

Former Lyft Driver Sues Uber Over ‘Hell’ Tracking Program

Julia Zorthian
7:29 PM ET

A former Lyft driver has filed a class action lawsuit against Uber for a program — internally called "Hell"— that it allegedly used to track the competition.

The program involved creating fake Lyft driver accounts and using them to see the locations and information of up to eight other nearby Lyft drivers. The program, tech website The Information first reported about on April 12, could essentially give Uber a map of Lyft drivers, Mashable reports.

Uber reportedly used the program to track Lyft drivers from 2014 to 2016. Former Lyft Driver Michael Gonzales filed the class action suit in a California court against Uber, in which his lawyers argued that the program unfairly hurt business for Lyft drivers.

"Uber accomplished this by incentivizing drivers working on both platforms to work primarily for Uber, thereby reducing the supply of Lyft drivers which resulted in increased wait times for Lyft customers and diminished earnings for Lyft drivers," said the lawsuit, which one of Gonzales' attorneys posted online.

An Uber spokesperson declined to comment on the suit to Fortune, but did reiterate a previous statement to The Information that said Uber did not preferentially give assignments to drivers registered with both ride-sharing apps.

Gonzales filed complaints on four counts in the lawsuit, including for violation of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act and for violation of California's Unfair Competition Law.

[Mashable]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE