In today's episode of Tech Debate, Fortune digital editor Andrew Nusca and tech writer Robert Hackett discuss Elon Musk's newest venture, Neuralink. Neuralink aims to create a brain-machine interface , make it a commercial product, and bring it to the market in about 4 years, according to Musk's recent interview with Wait But Why .

"This sounds like the most Elon Musk thing to ever Elon Musk," says Nusca.

Hackett points out that Elon Musk isn't the only one working on a mind-control technology. Braintree CEO Bryan Johnson has invested $100 million on Kernel, a company that aims to combine human and machine intelligence. Facebook has recently revealed that it is working on such an interface.

Will brain-machine interfaces be the next frontier in computing? Watch our video above for the full two-minute debate.