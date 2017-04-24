Tech
Tech Debate

Elon Musk’s Neuralink: Silicon Valley Hubris or ‘The Matrix’ in Real Life?

Fortune Video
6:15 PM ET

In today's episode of Tech Debate, Fortune digital editor Andrew Nusca and tech writer Robert Hackett discuss Elon Musk's newest venture, Neuralink. Neuralink aims to create a brain-machine interface, make it a commercial product, and bring it to the market in about 4 years, according to Musk's recent interview with Wait But Why.

"This sounds like the most Elon Musk thing to ever Elon Musk," says Nusca.

Hackett points out that Elon Musk isn't the only one working on a mind-control technology. Braintree CEO Bryan Johnson has invested $100 million on Kernel, a company that aims to combine human and machine intelligence. Facebook has recently revealed that it is working on such an interface.

Will brain-machine interfaces be the next frontier in computing? Watch our video above for the full two-minute debate.

Follow FORTUNE