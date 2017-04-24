Leadership
Search
Trump administrationWhy Vice President Pence Is Cutting Short His Asia Trip
Vice President Pence Swears In Ben Carson As HUD Secretary
Box Office Numbers‘Fate of the Furious’ Rules the Box Office Again as ‘Unforgettable’ and ‘The Promise’ Bomb
ENTERTAINMENT-US-CINEMA-THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS
UberUber Denies Tracking Users Who Have Deleted the Ride-Hailing App
Uber New York City Taxi Call
NASAAstronaut Peggy Whitson Has Now Spent More Time in Space Than Any Other American
US astronaut Peggy Whitson waves during
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Elon Musk

This Silicon Valley Investor Is Spending $1 Million to Get Elon Musk to ‘Dump Trump’

Ryan Kilpatrick
5:17 AM ET

Silicon Valley startup investor Doug Derwin took out full-page ads in the Sunday editions of The New York Times and the Washington Post urging Tesla (tsla) CEO Elon Musk to "dump Trump."

The ads, which also appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle and the San Jose Mercury News, cost Derwin $400,000 and feature an open letter to the Space X entrepreneur, CNN reports.

"You've said climate change is one of the most important issues facing mankind," the letter begins, "Donald trump is a disaster for the fight against climate change."

Derwin launched a $1 million campaign aimed at pressuring Musk to sever his ties to Trump, after he agreed to serve on the President's economic advisory council.

On his website, called Elon Dump Trump, Derwin writes: "Elon Musk has become one of Trump’s most prominent supporters, despite the fact that Trump’s policies directly contradict Musk’s core values, core values shared by Tesla customers and employees."

For more about Elon Musk, watch Fortune's video:

In a statement to CNN, Tesla said that the company's "reason for existing is to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy" and that "if someone wants to spend money to promote a pro-environment objective, we can think of better ways to do that than attacking the people who are most committed to that very purpose."

Musk has defended his position on the advisory council, saying in February "Advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE