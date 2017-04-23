Leadership
French President Francois Holland Receives Michael Bloomberg At Elysee Palace In Paris
Michael Bloomberg makes a statement at the Elysee Presidential Palace on March 9, 2017 in Paris, France. Chesnot—Getty Images
Climate Change

World Leaders Should Ignore Trump on Climate, Says Michael Bloomberg

Joseph Hincks
Apr 23, 2017

World leaders should not pay too much mind to U.S. President Donald Trump's statements on climate change. That's according to three-time New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has dedicated much of his post-mayoral focus to championing climate causes.

Bloomberg's comments came during an interview with the Associated Press Saturday following the recent release of a book he co-authored, Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet. The New York billionaire's book focuses on saving the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Trump has threatened to withdraw from the accord, which was agreed between nearly 200 countries in December 2015. His administration is currently debating whether to rescind on Washington's commitment to reduce the U.S.' annual greenhouse gas emissions by 26%-28% below 2005 levels by 2025.

Bloomberg told AP that market forces and state-level leadership has already set the U.S. trajectory toward realizing its emissions reduction goal, whether Trump decides to pull out of the Paris Agreement or not.

For more on Bloomberg and Trump, watch Fortune's video:

"Washington won't determine the fate of our ability to meet our Paris commitment," Bloomberg said in an email to the AP. "And what a tragedy it would be if the failure to understand that led to an unraveling of the agreement. We hope this book will help to correct that wrong impression—and help save the Paris deal."

