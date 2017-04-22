CEO Daily: Saturday, 22nd April

Good morning.
Chinese president Xi Jinping is often portrayed in Western media as something of a control freak. The Economist last year proclaimed him "Chairman of Everything" (and was promptly banned in China). That image may be undeserved. But with the approach of a crucial Party Congress this fall, it's not hard to understand why the Chinese leader would focus on order and stability.
The Party Congress, the 19th to be held since China's Communist Party was founded in 1921, affords Xi a make-or-break opportunity to pack the party's 350-member Central Committee with his own allies. He'll also have a chance to promote his own people to two key sub-groups, the Politburo and the Politburo's Standing Committee, as well as the army's ruling council. Results of the reshuffle will determine whether Xi has enough support to extend his influence beyond 2022, when his term as party secretary is set to expire.
To achieve maximum influence at the Congress, Xi must preserve steady growth of China's economy; project an image of strong leadership in global affairs, especially in China's dealings with the United States; and enforce absolutely loyalty within the party.
For now, most analysts seem to be betting that Xi will succeed on all three fronts. China's GDP grew 6.9% in the first quarter, its strongest quarterly performance in 18 months. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's vow to scrap or re-write long-standing U.S. trade agreements and scale back American security guarantees to traditional allies has enabled Xi to position himself as a champion of global cooperation. Xi's first meeting with Trump, in Mar-a-Largo, Florida, end amicably, and Trump quickly abandoned threats to declare China a currency manipulator and slap tariffs on imports from China.
But a lot can happen in a few months--and there are plenty of potential Black Swans out there. Many analysts warn China's growth is the result of ballooning credit, not genuine consumer demand. Skeptics point to the recent collapse in the share price of Hong Kong-listed China Huishan Dairy and record bond defaults as signs of economic distress. Trump added to the uncertainty with his announcement Thursday that he is launching a trade probe against China and other exporters of cheap steel into the United States.
Meanwhile, allegations of corruption among senior party officials by Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui last week spiraled into a bizarre feud involving senior Chinese diplomats, an abruptly terminated interview with Voice of America, and a hail of counter-attacks in China's state-owned media. The controversy stirred speculation among US China experts of serious behind-the-scenes turmoil in Chinese politics. Fortune's Scott Cendrowski has more background on the dust-up here.
- Trump dispatches Pence to Asia: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will fly to Seoul Sunday as a sign of U.S. commitment to South Korea in the face of the rising nuclear threat in North Korea. Pence is scheduled to spent ten days in Asia, with stops in Tokyo, Jakarta and Sydney. He'll celebrate Easter with U.S. and Korean troops on Sunday before holding talks Monday with acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn. Reuters
- Can Trump count on support from South Korea's next president? While Trump and Xi reconsider their options for curbing North Korea's nuclear ambitions, South Korea is in the midst of its own political transition. The country is preparing for elections on May 9, following the impeachment last month of Park Gun-hye. The current front-runner in the presidential contest is Moon Jae-in, a civil rights lawyer and leader of the left-leaning Democratic Party. Korea's Democrats have have traditionally taken a softer approach to dealing with North Korea than conservatives from Ms. Park's party. Moon has said South Korea should play a great role in trying to finding a resolve the nuclear issue rather than passively following the U.S. lead. In a book published in January, Moon argued South Korea must learn to "say no to the Americans." He has said he would review Park's decision to allow the U.S. to deploy a missile shield, called the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) in South Korea over China's objections. Moon's main rival, People's Party leader Awn Cheol-soo, is a former software mogul turned politician. He has has pushed for a firm stance in dealing withe North Korea and expressed support for the deployment of THAAD. A recent Gallup poll found the two candidates neck and neck, with Moon claiming support of 40% among Korean voters surveyed to Ahn's from 37%. But support for Ahn has surged over the past month. New York Times
- As tensions with the North escalate, South Koreans remain unfazed. After decades of provocations from the North, South Koreans have learned to live under the constant shadow of war. Many say they don't follow political news. Other say they feel there's no point in worrying since they can't do anything about to change things. South China Morning Post
- Are Trump's China trade ambitions shrinking? At Mar-a-Lago, the U.S. and China agreed to set a 100 day timetable for addressing differences in the U.S. - China economic relationship. Chinese overcapacity in steel and aluminum are likely to be focal point for those discussions. An early report in the Financial Times suggested China hopes to defuse trade tensions by offering better access to its own market for financial sector investments and US beef exports. But those concessions would be relatively painless for Beijing and were unlikely to help Trump shore up support among his electoral base in states hard hit by the disappearance of manufacturing jobs. Former deputy U.S. Trade Representative Wendy Cutler offers some smart advice to U.S. trade negotiators here. Among her suggestions: the discussions should focus not just on short term measures to reduce the deficit, but also seek to head off trade conflicts just over the horizon such as autos and next generation vehicles.
- Will Trump's focus on North Korea undercut U.S. businesses' push for China market access? Some prominent U.S. business executives have expressed dismay at Trump's offer to grant China better terms on a trade deal to defuse a nuclear crises in North Korea. James Zimmerman, a Beijing-based lawyer and former chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, says U.S business interests shouldn't be used as "bargaining chip" and called Trump's decision to link trade and security issues "amaoturerish, ill-logical horse-trading." Business Insider
- The Pearl River Delta: A glimpse of China's future. As Trump and Xi convened in Mar-a-Lago last weekend, the Economist magazine released an excellent Special Report examining the dynamism of China's most innovative region, the Pearl River Delta, which encompasses the southern Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau. The PRD was at the vanguard of Deng Xiaoping's economic effort to open China to the global economy. The Economist notes that, despite the impressive cityscapes of Shanghai or Beijing or the more recent fame of Alibaba's hometown, Hangzhou, the Pearl River Delta still boasts China's most nimble, resilient firms. It also points out that "new infrastructure including high-speed rail links and the world's largest sea bridge, is helping to stitch the region ever more closely together." At Fortune, we couldn't agree more--which is why we're bringing the Fortune Global Forum to Guangzhou this December. Economist