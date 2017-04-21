Autos
Search
Best CompaniesSamsung’s Galaxy S8 Is an iPhone Replacement—Sometimes
US-SKOREA-IT-LIFESTYLE-SAMSUNG
Power OutagePower Outage Strikes San Francisco’s Tech Hub, Financial District
Waves crash against a sea wall in San Francisco Bay beneath the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco
Connected CarsMercedes-Benz Owners Can Now Talk to Their Cars Through Google Home
VerizonThe Mixed Up M&A Message of Verizon’s CEO
Views From The Consumer Electronics Show
China Auto Show
Movie star Jackie Chan, in white attends the global launch of the Buick Velite 5, a extended range electric hybrid ahead of the Shanghai Auto 2017 show in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model. Ng Han Guan — AP
General Motors

GM Will Start Producing an Electric Car in China in Two Years

Reuters
3:10 PM ET

General Motors will start production of an all-electric vehicle in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The announcement was made by the president of GM's China unit, Matt Tsien, at the Shanghai Auto Show, according to the report.

GM, one of the largest automakers in the Chinese market, plans to launch at least 10 "new energy vehicles" by 2020. The U.S. automaker has 11 joint ventures and two wholly owned foreign enterprises in China. GM vehicles in China are sold under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Wuling, and Jiefang nameplates.

To support the growth of its NEV line-up, GM has built a battery assembly plant in Shanghai which should be ready to deliver battery packs next year.

China's auto industry is charging ahead with aggressive plans to electrify cars even as policymakers scale back subsidies aimed at building sales from relatively low levels and consider tapping the brakes on sales quotas for plug-in cars.

GM debuted the Velite 5 hybrid—a gasoline-electric hybrid version of its Chevrolet Volt vehicle—at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this week. The vehicle will be made by GM’s joint venture with China's SAIC. The Velite will be able to travel 72 miles on a single battery charge and then switch over to gas to provide a total of 480 miles before running out of fuel or power.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE