GM Will Start Producing an Electric Car in China in Two Years

Movie star Jackie Chan, in white attends the global launch of the Buick Velite 5, a extended range electric hybrid ahead of the Shanghai Auto 2017 show in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model. Ng Han Guan — AP

General Motors will start production of an all-electric vehicle in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The announcement was made by the president of GM's China unit, Matt Tsien, at the Shanghai Auto Show, according to the report.

GM, one of the largest automakers in the Chinese market, plans to launch at least 10 "new energy vehicles" by 2020. The U.S. automaker has 11 joint ventures and two wholly owned foreign enterprises in China. GM vehicles in China are sold under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Wuling, and Jiefang nameplates.

To support the growth of its NEV line-up, GM has built a battery assembly plant in Shanghai which should be ready to deliver battery packs next year.

China's auto industry is charging ahead with aggressive plans to electrify cars even as policymakers scale back subsidies aimed at building sales from relatively low levels and consider tapping the brakes on sales quotas for plug-in cars.

GM debuted the Velite 5 hybrid—a gasoline-electric hybrid version of its Chevrolet Volt vehicle—at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this week. The vehicle will be made by GM’s joint venture with China's SAIC. The Velite will be able to travel 72 miles on a single battery charge and then switch over to gas to provide a total of 480 miles before running out of fuel or power.