Venezuela

Venezuela Took Time Off From Financial Collapse to Donate $500,000 to President Trump’s Inauguration

Jennifer Calfas
8:40 AM ET

Amid massive protests, civil unrest, and financial collapse, the government in Venezuela donated $500,000 to President Donald Trump’s inauguration fund.

The money was given to the Trump inauguration by Citgo Petroleum, a United States-based subsidiary of Venezuela’s state oil company, according to a report from the U.S. Federal Election Commission.

The donation came in December amid food and medicine shortages and a suffering economy in Venezuela.

The new findings come after thousands of protesters took to the streets Wednesday to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and supporters of the government organized rallies to counter them, CNBC reported. At least three people were killed during the protests.

At least seven people have died as a result of recent protests, the New York Times reported.

