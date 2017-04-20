Closed RadioShack Goes Rogue, Tells Customers to Go ‘F–k’ Themselves

A shuttered RadioShack store in Reynoldsburg, Ohio published some questionable comments on its Facebook page this week.

RadioShack No. 4831, which Consumerist reports closed in March, told customers, "We closed. F--k all of you." It later posted, "Always hated all you p---k customers anyway." It's currently unclear who published the Facebook posts.

It's unclear if the Facebook page was truly the store's official account. RadioShack corporate soon posted this in response:

“RadioShack Corporate Office has been contacted and alerted of this unofficial Facebook page and the matter is currently being investigated,” RadioShack said.

RadioShack is financially struggling. The company filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years and has since closed hundreds of stores.