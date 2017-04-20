Tech
Search
Social MediaThe FTC Says Celebrity Social Media Ads Are Still Too Sneaky
Mark Fields5 Questions With Ford CEO Mark Fields
Mad Money - Season 10
UnileverThe Maker of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Has Bought a Fancier Upstart
FOOD PRODUCTS
rentsRents Are Falling in New York and Silicon Valley
RadioShack

Closed RadioShack Goes Rogue, Tells Customers to Go ‘F–k’ Themselves

Madeline Farber
9:31 AM ET

A shuttered RadioShack store in Reynoldsburg, Ohio published some questionable comments on its Facebook page this week.

RadioShack No. 4831, which Consumerist reports closed in March, told customers, "We closed. F--k all of you." It later posted, "Always hated all you p---k customers anyway." It's currently unclear who published the Facebook posts.

It's unclear if the Facebook page was truly the store's official account. RadioShack corporate soon posted this in response:

Just trying to help guys.

Posted by RadioShack - Reynoldsburg, OH on Wednesday, April 19, 2017

“RadioShack Corporate Office has been contacted and alerted of this unofficial Facebook page and the matter is currently being investigated,” RadioShack said.

RadioShack is financially struggling. The company filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years and has since closed hundreds of stores.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE