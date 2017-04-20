Fortune editor Daniel Bentley recently sat down with Ford ( f ) CEO Mark Fields for a round of rapid-fire questions. Here are his responses:

What was your first car?

My first car was a yellow 1979 Datsun B-210.

What car do you lust after that's not a Ford?

The McLaren...those cars are amazing.

Growing up and before you joined Ford, what was your dream job?

When I was growing up I wanted to be an astronaut.

What's the question you always ask a job applicant?

Tell me a situation where you faced a lot of adversity and then how did you handle it? Not so much from a business standpoint, but how did you handle it from a personal standpoint?

What's the answer that will always get them hired?

The answer that will always get them hired is where they're self reflective and honest about what they learned and what they failed at.

