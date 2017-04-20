Microsoft Is Replacing Its To-Do App Wunderlist With an App Just Called ‘To-Do’

Microsoft is axing "Wunderlist," the popular to-do list app, and is replacing it with a new app called "To-Do."

The company announced the news on Wednesday, adding that To-Do is being developed by the same team that worked on Wunderlist. "Once we are confident that we have incorporated the best of Wunderlist into To-Do, we will retire Wunderlist," the company wrote. "While the name and icon may change, the team that brought you Wunderlist continues on. We look forward to making To-Do even more useful, intuitive and personal."

Microsoft ( msft ) did not detail exactly when To-Do will replace Wunderlist, but did say the change would happen in the "coming months."

Nearly two years ago, Microsoft acquired the startup that created Wunderlist, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time . Until now, the app has been operating independently of the tech giant. But replacing Wunderlist with To-Do is Microsoft's way of integrating the team's work more closely, notes Business Insider.