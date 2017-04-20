Tech
Search
Social MediaThe FTC Says Celebrity Social Media Ads Are Still Too Sneaky
Mark Fields5 Questions With Ford CEO Mark Fields
Mad Money - Season 10
UnileverThe Maker of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Has Bought a Fancier Upstart
FOOD PRODUCTS
rentsRents Are Falling in New York and Silicon Valley
PointCloud

Microsoft Is Reportedly Eyeing This Cloud Monitoring Company

Barb Darrow
10:14 AM ET

Microsoft is talking about buying Cloudyn, a cloud monitoring company out of Israel, according to a report in Israeli publication Calcalist.

Whether that's true or not, Cloudyn isn't saying much. Reached by email, company co-founder and chief executive Sharon Wagner told Fortune that while the company "was approached and has been having discussions with several global industry leaders—no agreement or contractual document has been reached."

Microsoft declined to comment.

Six-year old Cloudyn offers a tool to help customers monitor and make the most efficient use of cloud computing resources from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google. It also monitors clouds based on OpenStack technology.

The company is based in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel with U.S. offices near Boston and in New York City. It has raised just over $20 million in funding, mostly from Carmel Ventures and Indian tech services company Infosys.

Cloudyn—and a handful of rivals like RightScale, CloudHealth Technologies, Cloud Cruiser, and Cloudability—claim to help businesses track their cloud spending to make sure they get the biggest bang for their buck. Newvem, another contender, was acquired four years ago by Datapipe.

As more businesses decide to move work out of their own data centers into third-party cloud data centers, such tools are meant to give them a better view into what's running and what's not. One big problem with cloud deployments is a team of developers starts a project, finishes it, and then forgets to shut down resources. That means the company is paying for compute power it isn't using.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the business of technology.

Calcalis, which cited no sources, valued the deal at somewhere between $50 million and $70 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE