Microsoft is talking about buying Cloudyn, a cloud monitoring company out of Israel, according to a report in Israeli publication Calcalist .

Whether that's true or not, Cloudyn isn't saying much. Reached by email, company co-founder and chief executive Sharon Wagner told Fortune that while the company "was approached and has been having discussions with several global industry leaders—no agreement or contractual document has been reached."

Microsoft declined to comment.

Six-year old Cloudyn offers a tool to help customers monitor and make the most efficient use of cloud computing resources from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft , and Google . It also monitors clouds based on OpenStack technology.

The company is based in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel with U.S. offices near Boston and in New York City. It has raised just over $20 million in funding, mostly from Carmel Ventures and Indian tech services company Infosys.

Cloudyn—and a handful of rivals like RightScale , CloudHealth Technologies , Cloud Cruiser , and Cloudability —claim to help businesses track their cloud spending to make sure they get the biggest bang for their buck. Newvem , another contender, was acquired four years ago by Datapipe.

As more businesses decide to move work out of their own data centers into third-party cloud data centers, such tools are meant to give them a better view into what's running and what's not. One big problem with cloud deployments is a team of developers starts a project, finishes it, and then forgets to shut down resources. That means the company is paying for compute power it isn't using.

Calcalis, which cited no sources, valued the deal at somewhere between $50 million and $70 million.