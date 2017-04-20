About that question…

On Point

Eight ways to measure the strength of your diversity programs without focusing on hiring

This is the first of what I hope will be many contributor columns from Bärí A. Williams , currently head of business operations for StubHub North America. In a past life, as counsel for infrastructure and global operations, the Facebook alum played a key role in establishing the company’s extraordinary vendor diversity program. (More about that in a separate column.) Williams is a seasoned advocate for diversity in tech and beyond; these tips are nuanced and applicable to any sector. She cites several logjams ripe for better monitoring: Are underrepresented employees getting stretch assignments? Do they have real access to upper management? Are incentives for older employees as strong as the ones for new hires? “The answers to these questions can tell you if your organization offers everyone, regardless of race and gender, a chance to thrive,” she says. Or as she told raceAhead – “There are better ways to figure out how a company is doing. This is where the real juice is."

Fortune

Meet some of the H-1B visa holders worried about their futures

After President Trump declared his intention to change the rules around both immigration and H-1B visas, the mechanism that allows highly skilled workers from other countries to work in the U.S., ripples of alarm spread through the tech community. “What I have loved about the U.S. is that it didn’t matter where you came from,” Kaushik Gopal, a Bay Area technologist and podcaster told the New York Times. “Your past, your color or religion didn’t matter. If you did good work, there was a place for you here.” Now, nobody is certain what the future will bring. For many, losing their visas would mean returning to a place they don’t really know. “I have spent my adult life in the United States and it definitely feels like more of a home to me," said one engineer.

New York Times

Where are the gifted black and Latinx students in public school?

It’s not a numbers thing: Public schools educate kids of color in large numbers, yet they are consistently overlooked for gifted programs. Research indicates that bias leads to widespread underestimation of the abilities of black and brown kids, but one school district in Florida is bucking that trend. In 2005, Broward County instituted a universal screening test for all second graders, previous tests were conducted only by teacher or parent referral. “The share of Hispanic children identified as gifted tripled, to 6% from 2%. The share of black children rose to 3% from 1%,” a leveling of the playing field that researchers call “striking.”

New York Times

The Southern Poverty Law Center files suit in support of a victim of a neo-Nazi “troll storm”

Whitefish, Montana remains an unwilling epicenter of bigotry and drama. Now this: a lawsuit was filed this week in federal court on behalf of Tanya Gersh, a Jewish mother and business owner who was the target of a series of online attacks coordinated by neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin. The problems began after Sherry Spencer, mother of white supremacist Richard Spencer, accused Gersh of pressuring her to sell a building in downtown Whitefish and publicly denounce her son. The “storm” included threats against Gersh and the small Jewish community of Whitefish; Gersh personally received more than 700 threatening emails, Facebook messages, tweets and voice mails.

Yahoo News

Nebraska state liquor board votes to revoke sales license to beer stores near Pine Ridge

I’ve visited Whiteclay, Nebraska, a small strip of land that runs barely a few blocks, yet seems to exist only to sell millions of cans of beer into the neighboring dry Pine Ridge Reservation. Activists have been demanding the end to the beer sales for two decades, citing rampant alcoholism, alcohol-fueled crimes, an epidemic of fetal alcohol syndrome, and a dangerous bootlegging marketplace. “A dark cloud has been lifted over the State of Nebraska,” John Maisch, an Oklahoma attorney told the Omaha World-Herald. His 2014 documentary film about Whiteclay, Sober Indian, Dangerous Indian , helped reignite the effort to halt beer sales. But if I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, and stepped over the bodies of men lying in the streets, passed out and forgotten, I would never have believed how serious the problem is. Shut it down for good, I say.

Omaha World Herald

Film festival explores the Latinx identity in the American South

In 2007, a tiny indie film festival was born in Columbia, South Carolina, with the aim of exploring the many facets of the southern identity. Now, Indie Grits has grown from a homespun shindig to a sprawling four-day event. The theme of this year’s festival, which starts today, is Visiones, and invites visual artists to explore ideas about Latinx identity in the country's lower right quadrant. “We were aware of how fast the Latinx population is growing in South Carolina. But at the same time, being in the downtown area, where are they?” co-curators Amada Torruella and Pedro Lopez De Victoria told writer Paula Meja. “It’s really important for us to show that this is a safe space for conversation… because it’s all these films that expose the audience to new ideas.” Click through for a list, with trailers, of six of the films being screened. Some feel more like documentary fare, but others, like Selva , meld mystical themes into stories of seeking and displacement.

Remezcla