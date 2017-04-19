Retail
Fashion

Zara Just Pulled This Skirt After People Said It Looked Like Pepe the Frog

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:35 PM ET

The latest fashion piece controversy comes from a denim skirt by Zara that some said looked a lot like the Pepe the Frog meme painted on denim.

The skirt, which has since been taken down from Zara's website, the Guardian reports, featured an image of two frogs that resembled the meme: one in the same bright green as the original and another dark version facing the opposite way, both wearing sunglasses. After being appropriated by groups linked to white supremacy, the Pepe the Frog meme was labeled a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League last year.

The Pepe the Frog image was originally created by Matt Furie in 2006. Furie said the image was never meant to become a symbol of hate.

Zara previously found another one of its clothing items in controversy when some said a shirt design resembled a concentration camp uniform. Zara has not commented on the skirt snafu, but the skirt is no longer available online.

