Term Sheet — Wednesday, April 19

M&A ACTION

Mega M&A: Verizon hasn’t exactly been on the sidelines when it comes to splashy M&A (Yahoo, AOL, Vessel, Fleetmatics…), but CEO Lowell McAdam may still be itching for something more. (Perhaps he hasn’t won enough awards lately?)

He told Bloomberg he’d be open to deal talks with Comcast, Disney, or CBS. Then he told CNBC he is not interested in a big cable merger right now: “We haven’t seen a willing seller and a willing buyer that have a meeting of the minds." Walt Piecyk, a BTIG analyst, tweeted : "The company without a strategy is willing to try anything"

Animal M&A: As Term Sheet noted yesterday, PetSmart has acquired online pet food company Chewy.com . Recode reports the price is $3.35 billion. (Not surprisingly, in Term Sheet’s conversations, buy-siders are playing down the price, and sell-siders are saying it’s higher, closer to $4 billion.) Chewy was a quiet growth story; the Florida-based company received barely any press in its five-year history. Last year, Bloomberg profiled the company, noting the unprofitable company was on track for $880 million in annual revenue. The company had raised $236 million in funding across five financings from BlackRock, T Rowe Price’s venture arm, Volition Capital, and Verlinvest. Two things:

1. PetSmart is PE-backed. A consortium led by BC Partners acquired the company in 2014 for $8.7 billion, which I believe is the largest take-private since the financial crisis. Ebitda growth rates tripled in the first year under BC ; just ten months after the deal, BC took an $800 million dividend on the company without using debt.

2. As Recode notes , this is the biggest ever e-commerce acquisition. Chewy owns an estimated 51% of the U.S. e-commerce market for pet food, meaning it has out-competed Amazon, which bought Wag.com as part of its deal for Quidsi in 2011. That the largest ever e-commerce deal was done by a privately held traditional retailer is telling, and perhaps a cautionary tale to e-commerce startups with ballooning valuations. While everyone expects more old-school retailers to acquire their way into e-commerce capabilities and market share, I’m skeptical the publicly traded ones can afford – appearance-wise – to write checks that ostentatious.

Ticketing M&A: SeatGeek, the New York-based ticketing company, has acquired Israeli software company TopTix for $56 million, Fortune’s Polina Marinova reports :

Although [CEO Jack] Groetzinger said he had no intention to raise additional capital, that changed when the opportunity to buy TopTix came up. SeatGeek financed the purchase by raising $57 million in Series D funding. Glynn Capital led the round, and was joined by existing investors Accel, Causeway Media Partners, Haystack Partners, Mousse Partners, and Technology Crossover Ventures. More here.

Ad-tech M&A: In another exit for New York tech, Oracle acquired Moat, an ad measurement company. No word on the price, though Moat had raised more than $67 million in venture funding.

Digital Health Deal: Benchmark Capital has invested $6.25 million into Solv Health, a startup that facilitates appointment booking for urgent care centers. It’s like OpenTable for urgent care, which makes sense why Bill Gurley, an early OpenTable investor, would back the company. Fortune's Leena Rao reports:

Gurley bets that this experience will be part of what he calls the “consumerization of healthcare.” “The healthcare provider needs to start acting like a business owner and caring about the customer experience,” said Gurley. “Attention to the customer experience by providers has been absent.” More here.

Oops: The $400 juicer which raised $118 million in funding from the likes of Kleiner Perkins and GV might not be so impressive, Bloomberg reports : Investors just found out they can make juice by squeezing the company’s produce packs with their hands, no $400 machine (already a drop from the original $700 price tag) required.