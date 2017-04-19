Nintendo might release another console this year aimed at nostalgia-seekers.

The iconic game company is working on a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) classic version that would launch in time for the holidays, Eurogamer is reporting , citing sources who claim to have knowledge of the plans. The device is already under development and—like its predecessor the NES Classic Edition—will give gamers access to some of the console's biggest hits.

Nintendo ( ntdoy ) made a splash in November with the release of its NES Classic Edition, a slimmed-down version of the company's first home console. The device, which went on sale for $60, came with a tethered controller and let users play 30 built-in digital games originally released with the NES in the 1980s and 1990s made both by Nintendo and third-party developers.

Soon after its release, the console became a hit and was one of the hottest gifts last year. Demand made it nearly impossible to find on store shelves . Over the last several months, customers either needed to get lucky to find an available unit or pay considerably more than the sticker price to get one.

Nintendo last week sent shockwaves through the gaming industry after announcing that it was discontinuing the NES Classic Edition despite widespread demand. The company said that the console wasn't designed to be offered for an extended period of time.

Eurogamer's sources, however, said Nintendo also discontinued the NES Classic Edition to make room in manufacturing for the SNES version.

Like the NES Classic Edition, its successor could come with a replica design of one of the earlier SNES consoles. The device is expected to connect to televisions via an HDMI port and let users play digital games bundled with the console. Exactly how many games and which titles Nintendo might offer, however, remains to be seen.

Here's hoping Star Fox , Super Mario Kart , and Chrono Trigger make the list.