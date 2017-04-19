International
Search
JapanConfidence Among Japan Manufacturers Has Risen to Pre-Financial Crisis Levels
Subaru Vehicles Production Ahead of Tankan Announcement
North KoreaNorth Korea Still Warns of ‘Super-Mighty Preemptive Strike’ After Failed Missile Test
US-IRAN-DIPLOMACY-TILLERSON
united airlinesUnited Airlines Will Testify at House Hearing After Man Was Dragged From Plane
United Continental Holdings Inc. Operations After Passenger Forcibly Removed From Flight
EntrepreneurThe 2 Words This Executive Never Says to Employees
A General Motors Co. Dealership Ahead Of Motor Vehicle Sales Figures
General Motors vehicles in Frankfort, Illinois, April 30, 2015.  Daniel Acker—Bloomberg/Getty Images
General Motors

General Motors Says Venezuelan Authorities Illegally Seized its Auto Plant

Reuters
Apr 19, 2017

General Motors (gm) said on Wednesday that Venezuelan authorities had illegally seized its plant in the industrial hub of Valencia and vowed to "take all legal actions" to defend its rights.

The seizure comes amid a deepening economic crisis in leftist-led Venezuela that has already roiled many U.S. companies.

"Yesterday, GMV's ( General Motors Venezolana) plant was unexpectedly taken by the public authorities, preventing normal operations. In addition, other assets of the company, such as vehicles, have been illegally taken from its facilities," the company said in a statement.

It said the seizure would cause irreparable damage to the company, its 2,678 workers, its 79 dealers and to its suppliers.

Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Venezuela's car industry has been in freefall, hit by a lack of raw materials stemming from complex currency controls and stagnant local production, and many plants are barely producing at all.

For more on Venezuela, watch Fortune's video:

In early 2015, Ford Motor (f) wrote off its investment in Venezuela when it took an $800 million pre-tax writedown.

The country's economic crisis has hurt many other U.S. companies, including food makers and pharmaceutical firms. A growing number are taking their Venezuelan operations out off their consolidated accounts.

Venezuela's government has taken over factories in the past. In 2014 the government announced the "temporary" takeover of two plants belonging to U.S. cleaning products maker Clorox Co which had left the country.

Venezuela faces around 20 arbitration cases over nationalizations under late leader Hugo Chavez.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE