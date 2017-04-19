Bill O’Reilly’s Viewers Even Want His Show Axed, Poll Finds

Nearly 25% of Bill O'Reilly's own viewers want his show canceled after a New York Times report revealed at least five different women have accused the O'Reilly Factor host of sexual harassment.
According to a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, 23% of O'Reilly Factor viewers think Fox should ax the show, while 58% said the network should keep it on air. Viewers' opinions have changed in the last week, as the number of people who want him off the air increased 4% since a previous Morning Consult poll, which was conducted earlier this month.
The new survey comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Fox is “preparing to cut ties” with O’Reilly.
What's more, nearly half of the Americans polled by Morning Consult — 46% — think Fox News should cancel the O'Reilly Factor, compared to just 22% who think the show should stick around. More specifically, nearly half of women polled (48%) said the show should be canceled, where just 16% of the female respondents said it should stay on the air. The men polled had similar sentiments — 44% said the O'Reilly Factor should be nixed, while 28% of men polled said it should remain.