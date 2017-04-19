Bill O’Reilly’s Viewers Even Want His Show Axed, Poll Finds

Nearly 25% of Bill O'Reilly's own viewers want his show canceled after a New York Times report revealed at least five different women have accused the O'Reilly Factor host of sexual harassment .

According to a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, 23% of O'Reilly Factor viewers think Fox should ax the show, while 58% said the network should keep it on air. Viewers' opinions have changed in the last week, as the number of people who want him off the air increased 4% since a previous Morning Consult poll , which was conducted earlier this month.

The new survey comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Fox is “preparing to cut ties” with O’Reilly .

What's more, nearly half of the Americans polled by Morning Consult — 46% — think Fox News should cancel the O'Reilly Factor, compared to just 22% who think the show should stick around. More specifically, nearly half of women polled (48%) said the show should be canceled, where just 16% of the female respondents said it should stay on the air. The men polled had similar sentiments — 44% said the O'Reilly Factor should be nixed, while 28% of men polled said it should remain.