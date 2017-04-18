Uber Has a New Way for Businesses to Schedule Rides for Clients

Tech
Rachel King
11:00 AM ET

Uber is expanding its portfolio with a more streamlined route for companies to schedule on-demand rides for clients, guests, and customers.

The ride-hailing company's business platform, Uber for Business, is expanding with the debut of Uber Central. Pitched toward companies of all sizes ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 customers, Uber Central is essentially an online hub for digital billing, reporting, and management in one place.

Management has a few different meanings here. For instance, Uber says businesses could use the platform to track and replace old shuttles. Corporate users can also use Uber Central to arrange and pay for door-to-door service on behalf of their clients.

Uber provides a few examples that could seemingly further compete with private black car services as well as airport shuttles, such as hotel concierges requesting rides for guests on their behalf to the airport or other destinations. Passengers, however, don't need to have an Uber account—or even a smartphone—to take advantage of these perks.

Uber for Business—which first debuted in 2014—had 50,000 businesses signed up within the first year. As of this week, Uber says it now has approximately 65,000 businesses enrolled. (That does not include, however, businesses or individual users who might be using the standard consumer-facing app for work-related trips.)

After already going through a pilot program with a few select businesses, Uber Central is open for enrollment now.

