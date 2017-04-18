Retail
IKEA

Balenciaga’s New $2,145 Purse Looks a Lot Like This 99 Cent Ikea Bag

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:51 PM ET

The iconic giant blue tote bag from Ikea has gotten an upgrade.

French luxury brand Balenciaga just released a new "extra-large shopper tote bag" that looks a lot like Ikea's FRAKTA bag.

While Balenciaga hasn't said the Ikea bag served as inspiration, their Arena extra-large shopper tote comes in a familiar blue hue and features a pair of short and longer handles. Of course, the Balenciaga version is made of "blue wrinkled, glazed leather" and comes with a $2,145 price tag.

If you just need a giant blue bag, you might want to stick with Ikea's version for 99 cents. According to the company's website, you can even recycle and wash it.

