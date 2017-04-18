MPW
Elizabeth Warren Remains Coy About Possible Presidential Ambitions

Alana Abramson
10:34 AM ET

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren did not completely eliminate the possibility of running for President in 2020, only noted that she is running for reelection as senator in 2018.

Warren was asked on NBC's Today show if the promotion for her new book, "This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class," was merely a façade for prepping a presidential run.

"No, this is not what I'm doing," said Warren, noting that this was her 11th book.

When Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie asked if that "no" applied to a presidential run, she didn't answer the question.

"I am running, in 2018, for Senator from Massachusetts," Warren responded.

And when Guthrie's co-host Matt Lauer noted that several supporters were already gearing up for a possible campaign — with the slogan "nevertheless she persisted," a remark Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made after silencing Warren on the Senate floor — Warren just looked at Lauer.

"You're not biting, I get it," said Lauer.

