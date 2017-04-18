International
Search
PointCloudIBM’s Cloud Is Possibly the Only Sunny Spot on the Balance Sheet
Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2015
White HousePresident Trump Complains About Canada at Signing of ‘Buy American’ Executive Order
President Donald Trump Leads A Strategic And Policy CEO Discussion
Best CompaniesFacebook Debuts Its First Social Virtual Reality App
Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Keynote Address At Facebook F8 Conference
FacebookHere’s What’s New to Facebook Messenger
Facebook holds annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California
Macro of arrival stamp of Australia in passport
steffiiiii—iStockphoto/Getty Images
Australia

Australia Introduces Tougher Visa Rules For Foreign Workers

Reuters
4:28 AM ET

Australia will abolish a temporary work visa popular with foreigners and replace it with a new program requiring better English-language and job skills, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.

Turnbull, struggling with poor voter approval ratings, rejected suggestions the visa policy change was in response to far-right wing political parties, such as One Nation demanding more nationalistic policies.

But in a Facebook announcement Turnbull said: "Our reforms will have a simple focus: Australian jobs and Australian values."

Turnbull said the visa change would attract better skilled workers and see Australians employed over cheap foreign workers brought in under the old 457 visa program.

"We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains—Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs," he said. "We'll no longer allow 457 visas to be passports to jobs that could and should go to Australians."

The 457 visa was introduced in the 1990s to expedite the entry of business professionals and highly skilled migrants but over time it was opened up to include a broad suite of workers.

The program has become mired in controversy with allegations the visa was being misused by employers to import workers on the cheap, not to fill genuine skill shortage.

"We are bringing the 457 visa class to an end. It's lost its credibility," Turnbull said at a press conference in Canberra.

For more on work visa policies, watch Fortune's video:

Anyone now in Australia on a 457 visa will not be affected by the new arrangements.

The 457 visa, now used by about 95,000 foreign workers, will be replaced by a new temporary visa and the list of occupations that qualify for a visa will be reduced from more than 200.

The new visa will be limited to a two-year period and a second four-year visa will require a higher standard of English language. From 1901 to around 1973, Australia restricted non-white immigration under a White Australia policy which required an English language test.

The Australian Industry Group (Ai Group), which represents more than 60,000 business, said the changes would improve the integrity of Australia's visa program.

"The temporary skilled visa program should now be considered as settled without the need for further reviews and disruptive policy change," said Ai Group Chief Executive Innes Willox.

Some experts said the government should focus on boosting education and training systems to address Australia's skills needs.

The opposition was not impressed though. Labor leader Bill Shorten tweeted "the only job Malcolm Turnbull cares about saving is his own."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE