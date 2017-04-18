Apple is planning to commemorate its iPhone's 10th anniversary in grand fashion, according to a new report.

The technology giant is working on three iPhone models this year, including one that will deliver an updated design and an "advanced" camera, Bloomberg is reporting citing sources. The other two models will deliver only minor design and feature upgrades over last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models, according to the report.

Apple's ( aapl ) third model—which has been rumored to be called the iPhone 8, iPhone X, or iPhone Edition—will come with a screen that nearly entirely covers the face of the device, Bloomberg 's sources said. The display will run on organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology instead of the liquid-crystal display the company has employed in its iPhones since 2007. OLED, which is also found in Samsung's ( ssnlf ) Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, generally offers better color accuracy than LCD alternatives.

Apple's decision to boost the iPhone screen's surface area will also mean it'll be larger than the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus' display, though the Bloomberg report didn't say how much bigger the handset's screen might be.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

On the design front, Apple is reportedly planning a glass face and glass backplate , and a steel spine between them. The design could look somewhat similar to the iPhone 4 Apple released in 2010, according to the report.

Apple has been rumored to be working on three new iPhone models for several months. Nearly all of those rumors agree that Apple will sell two minor iPhone 7 upgrades that could be known as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus to complement a bigger update in the third model.

The company surprised some analysts last year after only offering a modest upgrade over the 2015 iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. Apple has historically clung to a "tick-tock" release schedule, in which it releases major iPhone design changes every two years. Apple bucked that trend with its small updates to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple hasn't commented on that apparent change and what it has planned for the future. But there is extra fervor this year as it will be the 10th anniversary of the iPhone's debut in 2007. The third model in this year's lineup could be used to commemorate that anniversary.

However, Apple might have some trouble getting ample supply to customers during its regular fall time frame for releasing new handsets, Bloomberg reports. Apple is expecting widespread demand for the 10th anniversary model, yet it might only offer only a limited number of units up to two months after its expected release this fall.

If the device launches then, it might also come with improved front- and rear-facing cameras that could take better-looking photos. Apple is also considering baking the device's fingerprint sensor into the screen , according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.