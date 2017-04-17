United CEO Apologizes Again for Passenger Dragging Incident

United Continental Holdings on Monday released first-quarter earnings that matched analysts' expectations on several key measures, and again apologized for the forceful removal of a passenger from a flight last week.

The parent company of United Airlines, the U.S. industry's third-largest by passenger traffic, reported earnings of 41 cents per share, excluding special items, beating analysts' consensus forecast of 38 cents.

Revenue of $8.4 billion was up 2.7 percent year-over-year, slightly above the average estimate of $8.38 billion.

"In the first quarter of 2017, our financial and operational performance gives us a lot of confidence about the foundation we are building. It is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers," Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said in a statement.

United is recovering from a public relations debacle after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from his seat off the plane in O'Hare International Airport to make space for crew members.

"The incident that took place aboard Flight 3411 has been a humbling experience, and I take full responsibility. This will prove to be a watershed moment for our company, and we are more determined than ever to put our customers at the center of everything we do," Munoz said.

United ( ual ) shares rose 2.46 percent after closing 1.7 percent higher at $70.77.

