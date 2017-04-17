Finance
Search
JapanTokyo Is About to Make Room for 45 New Skyscrapers
JAPAN-ECONOMY-STOCKS
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: April 18
Electric VehiclesLower Gas Prices Haven’t Stopped People From Wanting to Buy Electric Cars
ChinaPaul Manafort Meets with a Chinese Billionaire to Talk U.S. Infrastructure
Republican National Convention
united airlines

United CEO Apologizes Again for Passenger Dragging Incident

Reuters
Apr 17, 2017

United Continental Holdings on Monday released first-quarter earnings that matched analysts' expectations on several key measures, and again apologized for the forceful removal of a passenger from a flight last week.

The parent company of United Airlines, the U.S. industry's third-largest by passenger traffic, reported earnings of 41 cents per share, excluding special items, beating analysts' consensus forecast of 38 cents.

Revenue of $8.4 billion was up 2.7 percent year-over-year, slightly above the average estimate of $8.38 billion.

"In the first quarter of 2017, our financial and operational performance gives us a lot of confidence about the foundation we are building. It is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers," Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said in a statement.

United is recovering from a public relations debacle after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from his seat off the plane in O'Hare International Airport to make space for crew members.

"The incident that took place aboard Flight 3411 has been a humbling experience, and I take full responsibility. This will prove to be a watershed moment for our company, and we are more determined than ever to put our customers at the center of everything we do," Munoz said.

United (ual) shares rose 2.46 percent after closing 1.7 percent higher at $70.77.

This story has been updated throughout.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE