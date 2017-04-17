Tesla's base versions of the Model S sedan and Model X SUV are now $5,000 and $3,000 cheaper as part of the company's continued strategy to adjust pricing when its portfolio changes, or as it adds features and options to its electric vehicles.

The company updated its website Sunday night to show reduced prices for its 75 and 75 D variants—the number reflects the size of the battery pack—of the Model S and Model X.

The Model S 75 will now start at $69,500 and the 75D at $74,500. The base price of Model X 75D is now $82,500.

Changes to the website also shows that new Model S orders will come standard with a glass roof, power liftgate, and high-speed charger.

Tesla doesn't do traditional model years. Instead, there are numerous variations to its Model S sedan and Model X SUV vehicles. The company has historically updated its pricing when new options become available or changes are made its line up.

Tesla discontinued the 60 and 60D variants of the electric vehicle as of Monday.

"Today’s updates include slight price decreases to our 75, 75D, and 90D models to account for the discontinuation of our 60 kWh models," a Tesla spokesperson said. We expect our total average selling price to remain almost exactly the same, the spokesperson added.

The company says next week it will implement a price increase for its higher end 100D and P100D models. The price increase for the 100D and P100D models will take effect April 24. The Model S 100D will be priced at $97,500 beginning April 24. The Model X 100D will be priced $99,500 and the P100DL will be $145,000, beginning April 24.