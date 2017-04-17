Joanne Lipman broke barriers by becoming the first female deputy managing editor of the Wall Street Journal in 2000. Today, she is the chief content officer of Gannett and editor-in-chief of the USA Today Network. In this week’s episode of our Fortune Unfiltered podcast, Lipman reflects on the early days of her career, breaking into the “boys club,” and the unconscious bias facing women. She has had tremendous opportunity throughout her career, and is currently working on her book Women At Work: A Guide for Men . Listen to the full episode below for more on Lipman’s journey to the top.

