Lynk & Co. unveiled its latest concept the 03 ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show on april 16, 2017. Courtesy of Lynk & Co.

Lynk & Co., the new auto venture of Volvo parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, unveiled its second sedan concept and free Internet connectivity as a standard feature in all of its cars ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, as it prepares to enter the Chinese market later this year.

The design concept called the 03, follows the 01—a SUV concept vehicle that was unveiled in October. The company is expected to debut a production-ready version of the 01 Wednesday at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Key design features of the 03 Concept will also be revealed at the auto show, according to the company.

Lynk & Co., which came out of stealth less than than six months ago, is a hybrid of sorts. The brand falls under China's Geely Auto Group and its products are designed and engineered in Sweden where Volvo is based. Geely Auto Group, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, owns Volvo Cars and London Taxi Company.

The Lynk & Co. brand will be used to launch the first vehicle based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform developed by Geely and Volvo. This means the 01 crossover SUV and the 03 four-door sedan will likely have a similar chassis.

The company describes itself as a new kind of car brand that can meet the needs of a global and connected populace. This is code for a company that intends to provide Internet-connected services and apps that consumers already find on their smartphones as well as untraditional means of ownership. The connected car platform in the cars will make them suitable for sharing, for instance. The company also appears to be developing a subscription-based model, according to its announcement on the 03 design concept.

Alain Visser, senior vice president of Lynk & Co., says the company will offer a lifetime warranty and free Internet connectivity on every vehicle to "further underline our determination to challenge the traditional business model of the car industry."

"We believe Lynk & Co. will offer the most connected cars in the world, with the world's first in-car digital share function. We also offer a completely new business model, with a simplified product offer, transparent fixed pricing, and an attractive purchase and ownership experience starting here in China this year," he said in a statement. "We will bring a unique offer of connected mobility, with the option to share your car, where everything is included."

Lynk & Co. plans to sell its cars globally, starting with the 01 in China this year, followed by Europe, and the United States.