Term Sheet — Friday, April 14

OFF Good morning. No column today, back Monday!

VENTURE DEALS • Katerra , a Menlo Park, Calif. provider of technology services for the construction industry, raised $130 million in Series C funding at a valuation of over $1 billion. Read more at Fortune . • Lynn Electronics , a Radnor, Pa. manufacturer of data and telecommunications products, raised $14.3 million in funding from NewSpring Capital . • Pluto VR , a Seattle-based virtual reality startup, raised $13.9 million in Series A funding, according to GeekWire. Maveron led the round, and was joined by Madrona Venture Group and Trilogy Equity Partners . Read more . • LVH , a fintech startup and the parent company of 55 Capital , raised $10 million in Series A funding. Investors include Point 72 Ventures, Calibrate Management , and Tectonic Ventures . • goTenna , a Brooklyn, N.Y. messaging startup, raised $7.5 million in Series B funding. Union Square Ventures led the round, and was joined by Walden Venture Capital, MentorTech Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, BBG Ventures , and Collaborative Fund . • Skyline Vet Pharma , a Groton, Conn. developer of veterinary drugs, raised $5 million in Series A funding from AgTech Accelerator . • Elmodis , a Polish IoT startup, raised $4.9 million in funding. Investors include Intel Capital, SET Ventures , and Innovation Nest . • Fishbrain , a Swedish social network for fishing enthusiasts, raised $3.7 million in funding from FJ Labs . • BestMile , a Swiss developer of a platform for driverless vehicles, raised an additional $2 million in seed funding, closing the round at $5.5 million. Investors include Partech Ventures, Serena Capital , and Airbus Ventures . • Intapp , a Palo Alto, Calif.-based provider of business applications for law firms and professional services firms, raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Temasek .

PRIVATE EQUITY DEALS • Milepost Power Holdings , a Hull Street Energy portfolio company, acquired Maxim Power (TSX:MXG) for approximately $106 million. • Warren Equity Partners acquired a majority stake in SSP Innovations , a Denver, Colo. provider of workplace management solutions to the electric, gas, and water utilities industries. • Pandora (NYSE:P) is reportedly in talks with several private equity firms, including Providence Equity Partners , Silver Lake , and KKR (NYSE:KKR), to sell itself, according to the New York Post . Read more . • Sweeping Corporation of America , a portfolio company of Soundcore Capital Partners , acquired Sky Sweeping , a Louisville, Ohio provider of parking lot, street, and industrial sweeping services. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

OTHER DEALS • Unilever (LSE:ULVR) hired Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to advise on the sale of its spreads unit in a deal that could value the business at as much as £6 billion ($7.5 billion), according to Reuters. Read more . • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) agreed to buy Alere (NYSE:ALR) for about $4.48 billion, according to Reuters. At $51 per share, Abbott’s offer represents a premium of 20.5% premium on Alere’s closing price Thursday. Read more . • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is considering selling its 20% investment in Canada's Athabasca Oil Sands project, according to Reuters. A sale could value the stake at around $2.5 billion. Read more . • Starwood Capital Group agreed to acquire Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) for around $605 million. • Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RB.) hired Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to advise on the sale of its food business in a deal that could value the unit at around $3 billion, according to Reuters. Read more . • High Tech Private Equity Fund acquired nChain , a London-based blockchain startup. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

IPOS • Guala Closures , an Italian packaging firm backed by Apriori Capital Partners , is preparing for a public offering that could value the company at more than €1 billion ($1.06 billion) including debt, according to Reuters. Read more .

EXITS • HighTower agreed to acquire WealthTrust, which includes $6.4 billion in client assets nationwide, from Lee Equity Partners . Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

FIRMS + FUNDS • TZP Group , a New York private equity firm, raised $565 million for its third fund, TZP Capital Partners III. • Eniac Ventures , a San Francisco early-stage venture capital firm, raised $100 million for its fourth fund, Eniac IV..