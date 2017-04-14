Term Sheet — Friday, April 14

OFF
VENTURE DEALS
• Katerra, a Menlo Park, Calif. provider of technology services for the construction industry, raised $130 million in Series C funding at a valuation of over $1 billion. Read more at Fortune.
• Lynn Electronics, a Radnor, Pa. manufacturer of data and telecommunications products, raised $14.3 million in funding from NewSpring Capital.
• Pluto VR, a Seattle-based virtual reality startup, raised $13.9 million in Series A funding, according to GeekWire. Maveron led the round, and was joined by Madrona Venture Group and Trilogy Equity Partners. Read more.
• LVH, a fintech startup and the parent company of 55 Capital, raised $10 million in Series A funding. Investors include Point 72 Ventures, Calibrate Management, and Tectonic Ventures.
• goTenna, a Brooklyn, N.Y. messaging startup, raised $7.5 million in Series B funding. Union Square Ventures led the round, and was joined by Walden Venture Capital, MentorTech Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, BBG Ventures, and Collaborative Fund.
• Skyline Vet Pharma, a Groton, Conn. developer of veterinary drugs, raised $5 million in Series A funding from AgTech Accelerator.
• Elmodis, a Polish IoT startup, raised $4.9 million in funding. Investors include Intel Capital, SET Ventures, and Innovation Nest.
• Fishbrain, a Swedish social network for fishing enthusiasts, raised $3.7 million in funding from FJ Labs.
• BestMile, a Swiss developer of a platform for driverless vehicles, raised an additional $2 million in seed funding, closing the round at $5.5 million. Investors include Partech Ventures, Serena Capital, and Airbus Ventures.
• Intapp, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based provider of business applications for law firms and professional services firms, raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Temasek.
PRIVATE EQUITY DEALS
• Milepost Power Holdings, a Hull Street Energy portfolio company, acquired Maxim Power (TSX:MXG) for approximately $106 million.
• Warren Equity Partners acquired a majority stake in SSP Innovations, a Denver, Colo. provider of workplace management solutions to the electric, gas, and water utilities industries.
• Pandora (NYSE:P) is reportedly in talks with several private equity firms, including Providence Equity Partners, Silver Lake, and KKR (NYSE:KKR), to sell itself, according to the New York Post. Read more.
• Sweeping Corporation of America, a portfolio company of Soundcore Capital Partners, acquired Sky Sweeping, a Louisville, Ohio provider of parking lot, street, and industrial sweeping services. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
OTHER DEALS
• Unilever (LSE:ULVR) hired Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to advise on the sale of its spreads unit in a deal that could value the business at as much as £6 billion ($7.5 billion), according to Reuters. Read more.
• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) agreed to buy Alere (NYSE:ALR) for about $4.48 billion, according to Reuters. At $51 per share, Abbott’s offer represents a premium of 20.5% premium on Alere’s closing price Thursday. Read more.
• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is considering selling its 20% investment in Canada's Athabasca Oil Sands project, according to Reuters. A sale could value the stake at around $2.5 billion. Read more.
• Starwood Capital Group agreed to acquire Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) for around $605 million.
• Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RB.) hired Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to advise on the sale of its food business in a deal that could value the unit at around $3 billion, according to Reuters. Read more.
• High Tech Private Equity Fund acquired nChain, a London-based blockchain startup. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
IPOS
• Guala Closures, an Italian packaging firm backed by Apriori Capital Partners, is preparing for a public offering that could value the company at more than €1 billion ($1.06 billion) including debt, according to Reuters. Read more.
EXITS
• HighTower agreed to acquire WealthTrust, which includes $6.4 billion in client assets nationwide, from Lee Equity Partners. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
FIRMS + FUNDS
• TZP Group, a New York private equity firm, raised $565 million for its third fund, TZP Capital Partners III.
• Eniac Ventures, a San Francisco early-stage venture capital firm, raised $100 million for its fourth fund, Eniac IV..
