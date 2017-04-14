Tech
Search
united airlinesUnited Airlines: Another Nightmarish Passenger Story Emerges
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump’s Tweet About Libraries Is Getting Trolled By Librarians. Here’s Why
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
native americansNative American Tribes Fear End of Federal Heating Help
Eva Iyotte
Cyber SaturdayMicrosoft’s Quiet Patching of Shadow Brokers’ NSA Hacks Signals Policy Win
US-IT-ECONOMY-MICROSOFT-SHAREHOLDER-computers
Pokemon Go

Pokémon Go Might Actually Make You Happier, a New Study Says

Catherine Trautwein
Apr 14, 2017

While many may blame video games for keeping kids inside and isolated, one new study on the monster-catching app Pokémon Go found the game was tied to exercise and making friends.

The study, authored by University of Wisconsin-Madison teaching assistant James Bonus, found that playing Pokémon Go can be linked to positive outcomes such as friendship formation and walking — which in many cases "predicted enhanced well-being," the study said.

"We tend to talk about mobile technology and video games in really negative ways," Bonus said. "We wanted to paint a picture that technology is what you make of it, and it can contribute to positive life outcomes, too."

The study, which surveyed 399 people online between the ages of 18 and 75, showed that Pokémon Go players were more physically active and more likely to be engaging in new friendships, Bonus said. "The short-term experience was contributing to people's perspective that they were leading satisfied lives," he said.

Pokémon Go debuted last year to immense popularity. The game's success added billions to Nintendo's market capitalization and led millions of users to download the app within weeks. Its developer, Niantic, says more than 65 million people play the game each month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE