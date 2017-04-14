Autos
Tesla

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Unveil an Electric Semi Truck In September

Ryan Kilpatrick
Apr 14, 2017

Tesla (tsla) CEO Elon Musk has announced that the electric car company will unveil its first semi truck in September, followed by a pickup truck model in close to two years' time.

Plans for an electric transport vehicle have been anticipated since Musk revealed the second part of his “master plan” for the Palo Alto-based automaker in July last year.

Musk wrote in his blog then that the company would step beyond the car market and begin work on self-driving semis, pickup trucks and buses.

For more about Tesla, watch Fortune's video:

In a tweet on Thursday, Musk commended the project team for doing an "amazing job" and promised that the semi would be "seriously next level."

The commercial truck will be followed by a pickup truck for the consumer market in "18-24 months," Musk subsequently tweeted.

On Monday, Tesla overtook General Motors (gm) to become the most valuable automaker in the United States.

