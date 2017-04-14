Tech
Search
united airlinesUnited Airlines: Another Nightmarish Passenger Story Emerges
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump’s Tweet About Libraries Is Getting Trolled By Librarians. Here’s Why
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
native americansNative American Tribes Fear End of Federal Heating Help
Eva Iyotte
Cyber SaturdayMicrosoft’s Quiet Patching of Shadow Brokers’ NSA Hacks Signals Policy Win
US-IT-ECONOMY-MICROSOFT-SHAREHOLDER-computers
Laptops - Computer Network
Getty Images
Homeland Security

Searches of International Travelers’ Electronics Are Soaring

Leena Rao
Apr 14, 2017

Searches of phones, laptops, tablets and other electronic devices by U.S. Customs and Border Protection have nearly doubled over the past year, the agency said earlier this week.

Agents searched electronic devices of 14,993 arriving international travelers from October 2016 and March 2017, 80% more than the 8,383 travelers during the same six-month period a year earlier.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Former chief privacy officer at the Department of Homeland Security Mary Ellen Callahan said that the jump in number of searches is "a conscious strategy on CBP to better leverage the border search loophole," according to ZDNet. She's referring to the loophole that allows U.S. customs agents to search devices at ports of entry without obtaining a warrant.

Agents have become more aggressive with searches in the past few years, according to unnamed senior intelligence officials, who spoke to NBC News, after a number of domestic terrorism-related incidents in 2015 and 2016. The increase in searches is also likely due to better technologies that the agency has to more quickly download data such as contacts and travel from phones and laptops.

For more, watch:

The newly released data comes only a few weeks after the U.S. introduced travel restrictions related to electronics on flights from Middle Eastern countries. The new ban prevents passengers on flights from specific countries from carrying laptops and other electronic devices on board with them, to reduce the risk of terrorist attacks on commercial flights.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE