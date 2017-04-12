The 30 Best Workplaces in Health Care

Employees say:

“I think Mayo Clinic’s long history of providing the best medical care and treatment for patients is legendary, and we constantly try to improve upon what we do and how we do it. We are often told that we all make Mayo Clinic the success that it is, no matter what position we hold here. That is a great feeling, especially when you are working a position that is behind-the-scenes. I do feel that Mayo Clinic strives to make both its employees and patients feel great about being here.”

“At our institution, there is a culture of compassion and caring that has been developed over the past century and a half that makes it so very unique. Every day we come to work ready to provide the best possible care and service to our patients and guests, but we also come with a desire to elevate our colleagues and ensure that we are successful as a team. We all have a recognition that no one is greater than the sum of our parts. We continually collaborate, support each other, share the values of our institution, and work for the greater good. The combination not only creates a positive work environment, but results in the best possible outcomes for all.”

Number of Employees: 63,480

Headquarters: Rochester, Minn.

Number of Locations: 7

Industry: Hospital

