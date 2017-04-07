McDonald’s Taps Snapchat to Recruit New Employees

McDonald's is using a new, social method for attracting employees.

The global fast-food titan has started a new "Snaplications" campaign in Australia that uses Snap's Snapchat ( snap ) app to attract applicants. According to Australian news site News.com.au, which earlier reported on the feature, applicants send a 10-second video to McDonald's , which functions as a preliminary application. McDonald's ( mcd ) then reviews the video and sends the person a link to the company's careers page, where he or she can fill out an application form.

“We think this is actually a world first. Snaplications is basically a Snapchat ‘lens’ that gives users the ability to apply for a job —or at least commence that process—by sending a 10-second snap," McDonald's Australia chief operating officer Shaun Ruming told the Australian outlet.

The Snapchat lens also lets applicants place virtual hats and nametags on their heads and chests to digitally see what it might look like to be one of the company's 106,000 Australian employees.

With more than 160 million active users around the world, Snapchat has become one of the more popular apps for users to share photos and videos with others. Snap, which went public last month and has yet to generate a profit, has been eyeing ways to boost the company's advertising appeal with big brands. Part of that effort has centered on attracting companies to the service's relatively young audience.

Since McDonald's still sends applicants to a traditional application form, the Snapchat integration is little more than a different take on a branding campaign aimed at finding younger employees. Ruming, in fact, said that McDonald's is looking for "new and innovative ways" to find employees and decided to start with Snap's social app. McDonald's hasn't disclosed how much it paid for the Snaplications campaign and whether a similar application process might come to other countries around the world.

For those interested in landing a McDonald's gig through Snapchat, those ten seconds need to count.

“We’re looking for that positivity, bubbly personality, someone we think would be good in a customer service role," Ruming said of the 10-second snap.