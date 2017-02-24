Samsung's Vice Chairman and President Have Reportedly Offered to Resign
A man walks past the Samsung group headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 16, 2017.
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
By Reuters
February 24, 2017

Two senior Samsung Group executives have offered to resign to take responsibility for the conglomerate’s involvement in the graft scandal involving South Korean President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap news agency said on Friday, without citing sources.

The report said Vice Chairman Choi Gee-sung and President Chang Choong-gi have offered to resign. Both executives were identified as suspects by the South Korean special prosecution in a graft probe that led to Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee’s arrest last week.

Yonhap did not say whether the executives have formally submitted their resignation or whether they will remain with the conglomerate in some other capacity. Samsung Group did not immediately comment on the report.

