us education

Harvard, Yale and Stanford Take On President Trump’s Immigration Order

Zamira Rahim
1:05 PM UTC

The Ivy League wants to join the fight against President Donald Trump's controversial executive order restricting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Harvard, Yale and Stanford are amongst the 17 universities that have filed papers to join a lawsuit against the executive order, Bloomberg News reports. The papers, filed in Brooklyn Federal Court, say that the colleges and their students have already experienced negative effects from the order, with some students and faculty prevented from traveling.

The institutions say that their mission is to attract the world's best scholars and draw attention to their high numbers of international students. Yale has over 4,000 international students and scholars.

Other colleges in the group that wishes to join the lawsuit include Brown, MIT, and Princeton.

